Madhuri Dixit brings festive joy to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in embellished kurta jacket and sharara: See pics, video

We all love donning beauteous traditional ensembles during the ongoing festive season. Be it the upcoming Karwa Chauth festivities or the festival of lights - Diwali, wearing ethnic clothes is one of the ultimate joys. However, if you need some help deciding what to wear for these occasions, we have the perfect solution - Finding inspiration in your favourite celebrities' wardrobes. And this time, we are looking at Madhuri Dixit Nene. The star is currently judging a reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Today, she arrived for the show's shoot dressed in an embellished jacket-styled kurta and sharara set.

Madhuri Dixit brings festive joy to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit was clicked outside the sets of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Dhak Dhak Girl posed for the paparazzi in a beige-coloured traditional ensemble featuring an embellished kurta jacket and sharara pants. She posed and smiled for the cameras, and the social media accounts of the paparazzi posted her snippets online. Her attire is a perfect choice to don on any of the five days of the upcoming Diwali festivities or Karwa Chauth celebrations. Check out Madhuri's pictures below. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit embraces Navratri festive vibes for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in lehenga)

Madhuri Dixit stuns in a traditional look on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets. (Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit chose a beige jacket-styled kurta featuring a short hem length, a plunging V neckline highlighting her décolletage, full-length sleeves, front and side slits, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating the star's curves. The mirror embellishments on the borders and the intricate thread embroidery in a floral pattern enhanced the beauty of the ensemble.

Madhuri teamed the kurta with light beige-hued sharara pants in a flowy and layered silhouette and a floor-grazing hem length. She glammed up the look by choosing peep-toe high heels, a statement ring, a beaded long necklace, and matching earrings to accessorise the ensemble.

Lastly, Madhuri picked plum-toned lip shade, black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for her makeup. A half-tied hairdo with curled ends completed Madhuri's traditional avatar for the shoot.

Meanwhile, apart from Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi are the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.