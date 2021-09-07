Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit charms her way into our hearts in silk saree perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Need ethnic wardrobe inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi? Take cues from Madhuri Dixit's latest look in a teal and orange embroidered silk saree accessorised with gold and pearl jewels. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The festive season is going on in full swing in the country, which means the excitement for dressing up is also high. With one of the most auspicious occasions of the year - Ganesh Chaturthi - just around the corner, we are all looking for ways to ramp up our ethnic wardrobe. But worry not, because Madhuri Dixit just channelled her inner ethnic queen for a photoshoot, and her look is all the inspiration you will need.

Madhuri, a judge on the reality dance show Dance Deewane 3, dressed up in a silk saree for a Ganesh Chaturti special episode. She wore a teal and orange embroidered saree for the shoot.

Though her bespoke saree looks breathtakingly gorgeous, it is Madhuri's accessories that has our heart. The saree is from the shelves of the label Madhurya, and the jewels are from Kishandas & Co and Azotiique.

Madhuri charmed her way into our hearts wearing a spectacular drape in teal and orange colours. The silk saree combines the contrasting shades with a gold thread embroidery adorned all over the pallu and borders. The pallu featured an intricate design that elevated the ethnic vibe.

The Dhak Dhak Girl teamed her Ganesh Chaturthi saree with a light green half sleeve blouse with a square neckline and gold thread embroidery. She accessorised the look with gold sandals, a statement-worthy gold and pearl necklace, a matching ring, pearl and emerald earrings and a diamond nath. She tied her locks in a messy bun and adorned it with flowers.

Madhuri chose a sleek eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, and well-defined eyebrows to glam up her ethnic attire.

Bollywood's favourite stylist, Ami Patel, who had worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, styled Madhuri Dixit's Ganesh Chaturthi look. So, are you taking inspiration from the star?

