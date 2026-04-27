Mahieka Sharma struggled with hormonal acne as a teen: Here’s her advice for girls dealing with it too

Model Mahieka Sharma's skin looks glowing and flawless during most of her appearances and in social media posts. But did you know she faced hormonal acne as a teenager? The 25-year-old, who was recently announced the campaign ambassador for a beauty and wellness brand's anti-blemish skincare collection, recently admitted that breakouts used to affect her confidence, especially before shoots. However, she says learning to let them heal with time and indulging in natural skincare have helped her change her skin story.

Mahieka Sharma talks about her skincare and makeup secrets(Instagram)

As someone who is exposed daily to shoots, travel and long hours in makeup, Mahieka turned to Ayurveda for its benefits in restoring harmony, rather than masking imbalance. In this edition of HT Shop Now interview, Mahieka opens up about her daily skincare routine, how she deals with acne and oily skin, and her association with Kama Ayurveda's Sandanya, which is designed for blemish-prone and imbalanced skin.

Q: What does your daily skincare routine look like (morning vs night)?

Mahieka Sharma: During the day, I use a serum and a matte cream if my skin feels oily, and of course, a sunscreen, that’s a non-negotiable. At night, I use a Facial Oil. And that’s it! I believe in less is more.

Q: Do you follow any home remedies or DIY skincare? Could you share some of your favourites?

Mahieka Sharma: I love ghee on my lips and dipping my face in ice water in the morning before an early shoot or event!

Q: What’s your best tip for naturally glowing skin?

Mahieka Sharma: Eating lots of fibre-rich food, a good moisturiser, a good face serum, and lots of sleep!

Check out some moisturisers:

Q: Do you prefer natural/organic products or dermatologist-recommended ones?

{{^usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: Both! I don’t think natural or organic is always right or that dermatologist-recommended ones are better or worse. I want something effective and clean. Q: Have you ever dealt with the emotional struggle that comes with skin blemishes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: Both! I don’t think natural or organic is always right or that dermatologist-recommended ones are better or worse. I want something effective and clean. Q: Have you ever dealt with the emotional struggle that comes with skin blemishes? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: Yes! I was a teenager with hormonal acne, so I definitely felt the brunt of it. From there to now, I have learnt to give myself grace and stay with the process. Q: What's your advice to girls dealing with it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: Yes! I was a teenager with hormonal acne, so I definitely felt the brunt of it. From there to now, I have learnt to give myself grace and stay with the process. Q: What's your advice to girls dealing with it? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: I’d say listen to your skin and don’t rush the process. Acne often comes from internal imbalances, so it’s important to take a holistic approach like clean eating, hydration, stress management, and gentle, natural skincare. Healing takes time, but it’s always worth it. Q: Any favourite brands or ingredients you swear by? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahieka Sharma: I’d say listen to your skin and don’t rush the process. Acne often comes from internal imbalances, so it’s important to take a holistic approach like clean eating, hydration, stress management, and gentle, natural skincare. Healing takes time, but it’s always worth it. Q: Any favourite brands or ingredients you swear by? {{/usCountry}}

Mahieka Sharma: Kama Ayurveda’s Blemish Clarifying Dry Facial Oil! I never thought I would come across an oil that would work on my oily skin, so it has a special place on my bedside.

Q: What drew you to Kama Ayurveda as a brand?

Mahieka Sharma: I was honestly drawn to how real and rooted it feels. In a world full of quick fixes, the brand goes back to authentic Ayurvedic rituals backed by modern science that actually nourish your skin over time. It aligns with how I like to take care of myself—slow, intentional, and natural.

Q: How do you practice self-care beyond skincare?

Mahieka Sharma: Kindness to myself. I never speak down on myself or the people who matter to me. As long as you are smiling, you are winning.

Q: How would you describe your signature makeup look?

Mahieka Sharma: I would say, my signature makeup look would be 90s minimal - lip liner, gloss and a lot of mascara.

2. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Very ...

Q: Do you prefer a natural glow or a bold glam look for events?

Mahieka Sharma: Natural! I'm a fan of keeping it natural and minimal.

Q: What’s one makeup trend you absolutely love right now?

Mahieka Sharma: Cool-toned eyeshadows! They are just pretty and awesome.

Q: What are your top 3 must-have products you can’t live without?

Mahieka Sharma: I would say a lip gloss, tinted sunscreen and a mascara.

3. Maybelline New York Smooth And Non-sticky Lifter Gloss

Q: Favourite lipstick for day vs night?

Mahieka Sharma: MAC Mehr for both - I just apply it differently day vs night.

1. MACximal Mini Matte Lipstick, Mehr (1.7g)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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