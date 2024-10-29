Mahira Khan trolled for furiously stomping during rampwalk, internet calls it a disaster: ‘Kushti ladne ja rahi hain?'

A video of Mahira Khan walking the ramp has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The Pakistani actor reportedly walked for designer Mac Duggal recently. The clip shows her strutting the ramp rather enthusiastically, which netizens found quite comical and trolled the actor. Mahira Khan trolled for her 'overconfident' ramp walk by netizens.

Mahira Khan trolled for her rampwalk

The video shows Mahira Khan, dressed in a black floor-length gown featuring a body-hugging silhouette and crystal-embellished jewellery adorned on the neckline, walking the ramp. An Instagram user posted the clip with the caption, “Me to girney ka wait ker rahi thi (I was waiting for her to fall).” Netizens also flooded the comments section, making fun of the Pakistani actor's walk. They called the walk rushed as if she was in a hurry and overly unprofessional.

What did the netizens say?

A user wrote, “Overconfident + overacting.” A comment read, “She is not walking. She is jumping.” Another said, “This ain't ramp walk. This is called disaster.” A netizen remarked, “Gigi Hadid bananay ki nakam koshish (A futile attempt to become Gigi Hadid).” “Does she have to catch a train? Kaha ki jaldi hai,” a comment read. Another comment compared the walk to Kangana Ranaut's walk in Fashion and wrote, “She probably watched Kangana’s movie, Fashion, before the show.” Another person wrote, “Aisay lag ra kushti larny ja rhi. Jaldi kiss bat ki isko sukoon se ni chal skti over (Looks like she is ready to wrestle someone. Can't she walk more gracefully?).”

Neither Mahira, nor Mac Duggal have shared clips from her rampwalk on social media.

About Mahira Khan

On the professional front, Mahira will be seen next in the Netflix original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series has an ensemble cast featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, and Hania Aamir, among others. The Pakistani TV and film actor is also known for her work in popular projects like Humsafar, Niyat, Sadqay Tumhare, and more. She also made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).

Meanwhile, Mahira is married to businessman Salim Karim. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding held last year in October.