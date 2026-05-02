Makeup Mantras: Mrunal Thakur swears by THIS makeup hack, says it gives a more natural finish

When it comes to subtle beauty, few ace it like Mrunal Thakur. She believes makeup should enhance, not mask, one’s natural features. From her early days on television to making a mark in films like Super 30 and Sita Ramam, Mrunal has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was recently announced the brand ambassador of Ramsons Perfume.

Makeup Mantra: Mrunal Thakur spills her skincare and makeup secrets(Instagram)

In a candid conversation for HT Shop Now's Makeup Mantras, Mrunal Thakur spoke about her makeup and skincare secrets and her love for perfumes.

Q: Indian summers and long shoot days are a challenge. What is your secret hack to making your fragrance last from the early morning vanity van call to the 10 PM wrap?

Mrunal Thakur: Hydration is key both for your skin and your fragrance. I always moisturise well before applying perfume because it helps lock in the scent. I also do a light layering, like using a body mist or lotion with a similar note and then spritz on pulse points. And a quick mid-day refresh never hurts!

Q: Ramson's campaign focuses on fragrance as a tool for self-expression. What are your thoughts?

Mrunal Thakur: I genuinely love that idea because fragrance is such a personal, invisible extension of who you are. Sometimes, even before you say a word, your scent can leave an impression. For me, it’s like an emotional accessory; it reflects your mood, your energy, even your confidence on a given day.

Q: What kind of fragrances do you usually gravitate towards: floral, woody, fresh, or spicy?

Mrunal Thakur: I usually lean towards fresh and floral fragrances. There’s something very uplifting and effortless about them. On some days, though, I like a hint of woody notes, which makes the fragrance feel a little more grounded and mature.

Q: Do you choose different scents for different moods and occasions or one for all?

{{^usCountry}} Mrunal Thakur: Definitely different scents for different moods. If I’m heading out for an event, I might go for something a bit more intense and long-lasting. But for everyday wear or shoots, I prefer something light and refreshing. It’s like choosing an outfit; it depends on how you’re feeling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrunal Thakur: Definitely different scents for different moods. If I’m heading out for an event, I might go for something a bit more intense and long-lasting. But for everyday wear or shoots, I prefer something light and refreshing. It’s like choosing an outfit; it depends on how you’re feeling. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette

Q: Are there any perfumes that remind you of a special memory or phase of your life?

Mrunal Thakur: Yes, absolutely. Certain scents instantly take me back to my early days in Mumbai, those first few auditions, that mix of nervousness and excitement. Even now, if I come across a similar fragrance, it brings back that whole phase of dreaming and hustling.

Q: Do you use essential oils or specific perfumes to calm your nerves?

Mrunal Thakur: Yes, I do! I really enjoy using lavender or sandalwood-based oils when I want to unwind. They’re very calming and help me slow down, especially after a hectic shoot day.

2. Aromahpure Fragrance Oil

Q: What’s a scent you just cannot stand?

Mrunal Thakur: Anything that’s too overpowering or overly sweet can be a bit much for me. I prefer fragrances that are subtle and grow on you rather than something that enters the room before you do!

Q: Have you picked up any beauty hacks from makeup artists on set?

Mrunal Thakur: So many! One that I swear by is using a damp beauty sponge for a more natural finish; it really melts the makeup into your skin. Also, less is more. Good skin prep can do half the job before makeup even begins.

Q: What’s your go-to lipstick shade these days?

Mrunal Thakur: I’ve been loving a mix of some classic nudes and soft pinks. They’re easy, versatile, and work for both day and night.

3. SIMPLYNAM Satin Soft Lip Crème

Q: Do you think fragrance and makeup together define a person’s vibe?

Mrunal Thakur: Absolutely. Makeup is what people see, fragrance is what they feel. When both come together, it really completes your overall presence. It’s like creating your own signature.

Q: Which makeup trend are you currently loving, and which one would you skip?

Mrunal Thakur: I’m really loving the dewy, skin-like makeup trend. It feels fresh and real. I would probably skip anything too heavy or overly contoured because I personally like to keep things more natural.

Q: Five makeup products that are always there in your bag

Mrunal Thakur: A good lip balm, a nude lipstick, compact powder, mascara, and a tinted moisturiser. These are my absolute essentials; they can take you from a simple day look to something more polished in minutes.

4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

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(Makeup Mantras is a celebrity beauty series that dives into the makeup and skincare routines of your favourite stars, revealing their go-to products, personal hacks, and confidence-boosting rituals.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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