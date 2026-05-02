Makeup Mantras: Mrunal Thakur swears by THIS makeup hack, says it gives a more natural finish
Jersey actor, Mrunal Thakur spills her makeup and skincare secrets; says she loves fragrances and swears by a specific makeup hack.
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When it comes to subtle beauty, few ace it like Mrunal Thakur. She believes makeup should enhance, not mask, one’s natural features. From her early days on television to making a mark in films like Super 30 and Sita Ramam, Mrunal has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was recently announced the brand ambassador of Ramsons Perfume.
In a candid conversation for HT Shop Now's Makeup Mantras, Mrunal Thakur spoke about her makeup and skincare secrets and her love for perfumes.
Q: Indian summers and long shoot days are a challenge. What is your secret hack to making your fragrance last from the early morning vanity van call to the 10 PM wrap?
Mrunal Thakur: Hydration is key both for your skin and your fragrance. I always moisturise well before applying perfume because it helps lock in the scent. I also do a light layering, like using a body mist or lotion with a similar note and then spritz on pulse points. And a quick mid-day refresh never hurts!
Q: Ramson's campaign focuses on fragrance as a tool for self-expression. What are your thoughts?
Mrunal Thakur: I genuinely love that idea because fragrance is such a personal, invisible extension of who you are. Sometimes, even before you say a word, your scent can leave an impression. For me, it’s like an emotional accessory; it reflects your mood, your energy, even your confidence on a given day.
Q: What kind of fragrances do you usually gravitate towards: floral, woody, fresh, or spicy?
Mrunal Thakur: I usually lean towards fresh and floral fragrances. There’s something very uplifting and effortless about them. On some days, though, I like a hint of woody notes, which makes the fragrance feel a little more grounded and mature.
Q: Do you choose different scents for different moods and occasions or one for all?
Mrunal Thakur: Definitely different scents for different moods. If I’m heading out for an event, I might go for something a bit more intense and long-lasting. But for everyday wear or shoots, I prefer something light and refreshing. It’s like choosing an outfit; it depends on how you’re feeling.{{/usCountry}}
Mrunal Thakur: Definitely different scents for different moods. If I’m heading out for an event, I might go for something a bit more intense and long-lasting. But for everyday wear or shoots, I prefer something light and refreshing. It’s like choosing an outfit; it depends on how you’re feeling.{{/usCountry}}
1. Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette
Q: Are there any perfumes that remind you of a special memory or phase of your life?
Mrunal Thakur: Yes, absolutely. Certain scents instantly take me back to my early days in Mumbai, those first few auditions, that mix of nervousness and excitement. Even now, if I come across a similar fragrance, it brings back that whole phase of dreaming and hustling.
Q: Do you use essential oils or specific perfumes to calm your nerves?
Mrunal Thakur: Yes, I do! I really enjoy using lavender or sandalwood-based oils when I want to unwind. They’re very calming and help me slow down, especially after a hectic shoot day.
2. Aromahpure Fragrance Oil
Q: What’s a scent you just cannot stand?
Mrunal Thakur: Anything that’s too overpowering or overly sweet can be a bit much for me. I prefer fragrances that are subtle and grow on you rather than something that enters the room before you do!
Q: Have you picked up any beauty hacks from makeup artists on set?
Mrunal Thakur: So many! One that I swear by is using a damp beauty sponge for a more natural finish; it really melts the makeup into your skin. Also, less is more. Good skin prep can do half the job before makeup even begins.
Q: What’s your go-to lipstick shade these days?
Mrunal Thakur: I’ve been loving a mix of some classic nudes and soft pinks. They’re easy, versatile, and work for both day and night.
3. SIMPLYNAM Satin Soft Lip Crème
Q: Do you think fragrance and makeup together define a person’s vibe?
Mrunal Thakur: Absolutely. Makeup is what people see, fragrance is what they feel. When both come together, it really completes your overall presence. It’s like creating your own signature.
Q: Which makeup trend are you currently loving, and which one would you skip?
Mrunal Thakur: I’m really loving the dewy, skin-like makeup trend. It feels fresh and real. I would probably skip anything too heavy or overly contoured because I personally like to keep things more natural.
Q: Five makeup products that are always there in your bag
Mrunal Thakur: A good lip balm, a nude lipstick, compact powder, mascara, and a tinted moisturiser. These are my absolute essentials; they can take you from a simple day look to something more polished in minutes.
4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
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(Makeup Mantras is a celebrity beauty series that dives into the makeup and skincare routines of your favourite stars, revealing their go-to products, personal hacks, and confidence-boosting rituals.)
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