Does your perfume fade too fast in summer? Try these 7 long-lasting perfumes for women to smell fresh all-day long
Looking to buy a long-lasting perfume but are dicey which one to choose? Here are 7 long-lasting perfumes for women.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women, 100mlView Details
₹7,212
Liberty Luxury Silk Oud 100ml | Long Lasting Perfume for Man & Woman | Musk, Patchouli & Cedarwood | Sweet, Oudh, Woody Premium Unisex Fragrance for Men and WomenView Details
₹7,999
Rebecca Minkoff EDP Perfume for Women - Captivating Fusion of Jasmine, Bergamot, Patchouli & Musk - Long-Lasting Fragrance – Gift for women - 100 mlView Details
₹5,325
Guess Bella Vita Eau de Parfum Spray - 100 ml (For Women)View Details
Armaf Club De Nuit Untold Eau De Parfum (EDP) 105ML - For Men & WomenView Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Choosing a perfume isn't about what your best friend is wearing or simply about picking the first cute bottle you see on the shelf. Perfumes are personal; it's all about making a statement, and it speaks a lot about your personality. Which is why choosing the right scent becomes crucial. While most perfumes fade away with time, and we know you don't like to smell bad, here is a list of the top 7 perfumes for women that won't fade away as the night starts.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read moreRead less
These long-lasting perfumes have been trusted by most customers and have been allotted 4-star plus ratings on Amazon India. Moreover, all these perfumes are under ₹ 10,000; after all, good scents come at a price tag attached.
How to pick the right perfume:
Know fragrance families: To reduce the task of finding the right scent, it's crucial to first know your fragrance family. If you like light and clean aroma, pick citrus or aquatic fragrance. For a romantic, soft smell, try the floral scent. If you are fond of warm and sophisticated aroma, try woody. Oriental scents are perfect for those who are fond of bold and intense aromas.
Test on your skin, not paper: Perfume reacts with body chemistry, so it can smell different on everyone. It is always advisable to try the scent on your skin rather than on paper.
Choose based on the occasion: The occasion matters a lot when it comes to choosing the right perfume. Pick a light and fresh scent for daytime and office wear. Rather, you can go for deeper notes for evenings and night outs.
Don’t test too many at once: Try 3–4 maximum to avoid confusing your nose. Take a break of a few minutes before trying out too many fragrances.
7 long-lasting perfumes for women:
Calvin Klein perfume opens with fruity notes like pomegranate and fresh accords, then evolves into a floral heart of orchid and lotus before settling into warm amber, mahogany, and musk. The result is a seductive, elegant scent perfect for evening wear or special occasions. Customers love its sophisticated and lasting aroma. With thousands of positive reviews and strong ratings, it remains a favourite for women who enjoy bold, feminine fragrances.
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Indulge in a rich and luxurious fragrance experience with this oud-inspired Eau de Parfum. The scent opens with bright bergamot, neroli, and raspberry, followed by a warm heart of sandalwood, patchouli, cinnamon, and ylang-ylang. A deep base of oud, balsam, and vanilla adds a long-lasting oriental finish. Customers appreciate its intense woody aroma and elegant balance of sweetness and spice, making it an excellent choice for evening wear and festive occasions.
Celebrate modern femininity with this stylish and captivating Eau de Parfum. It opens with sparkling bergamot and spicy cardamom before revealing a floral heart of jasmine and coriander. A warm base of patchouli, tonka bean, and musk creates a sensual finish that lingers throughout the day. Customers often describe this perfume as elegant, balanced, and versatile for both day and evening wear.
Feel glamorous and confident with this radiant floral-fruity fragrance. This perfume begins with sparkling Italian lemon, sour cherry, and black currant notes that create a fresh and vibrant opening. The heart blooms with jasmine, vanilla orchid, and tuberose, delivering a luxurious, feminine character. With strong ratings, this perfume is widely loved for its charming sweetness and everyday wearability.
Make a bold statement with this powerful and long-lasting Eau de Parfum known for its rich amber-floral character. The fragrance blends saffron and jasmine in the opening before transitioning into warm ambergris and woody notes. Its sophisticated composition makes it ideal for evening events and special occasions. Many reviewers say it delivers a premium fragrance experience throughout the day.
Embrace bold femininity with this striking floral-fruity fragrance, which opens with juicy red currant and exotic lychee, leading into a romantic heart of rose. A smooth base of vanilla and vetiver adds warmth and depth, creating a balanced scent that feels confident and glamorous. Customers frequently praise its sweet yet sophisticated aroma and impressive longevity. With thousands of reviews and high ratings, it has become a popular choice for women.
Chopard Oud Malaki Eau de Parfum delivers a bold, luxurious scent that blends citrus, lavender, tobacco, leather, and rich oud for a sophisticated fragrance experience. The scent opens fresh with grapefruit and aromatic herbs, then evolves into warm spices and smoky tobacco before settling into an elegant woody-amber base. Most customers love its long-lasting performance, often reporting 8–12 hours of wear, making it a standout fragrance for evening events and special occasions.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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