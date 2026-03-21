Does your perfume fade too fast in summer? Try these 7 long-lasting perfumes for women to smell fresh all-day long

Choosing a perfume isn't about what your best friend is wearing or simply about picking the first cute bottle you see on the shelf. Perfumes are personal; it's all about making a statement, and it speaks a lot about your personality. Which is why choosing the right scent becomes crucial. While most perfumes fade away with time, and we know you don't like to smell bad, here is a list of the top 7 perfumes for women that won't fade away as the night starts. 7 Long-lasting perfume for women (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

These long-lasting perfumes have been trusted by most customers and have been allotted 4-star plus ratings on Amazon India. Moreover, all these perfumes are under ₹ 10,000; after all, good scents come at a price tag attached.

How to pick the right perfume: Know fragrance families: To reduce the task of finding the right scent, it's crucial to first know your fragrance family. If you like light and clean aroma, pick citrus or aquatic fragrance. For a romantic, soft smell, try the floral scent. If you are fond of warm and sophisticated aroma, try woody. Oriental scents are perfect for those who are fond of bold and intense aromas.

Test on your skin, not paper: Perfume reacts with body chemistry, so it can smell different on everyone. It is always advisable to try the scent on your skin rather than on paper.

Choose based on the occasion: The occasion matters a lot when it comes to choosing the right perfume. Pick a light and fresh scent for daytime and office wear. Rather, you can go for deeper notes for evenings and night outs.

Don’t test too many at once: Try 3–4 maximum to avoid confusing your nose. Take a break of a few minutes before trying out too many fragrances.