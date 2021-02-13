Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!  

Valentine’s Day, an occasion to celebrate your significant other is just here, in fact it’s tomorrow. Planning to spend the day in the comfort of your home, because let’s face it you don’t want to be going out wearing masks and sanitizing your hands again and again, after all those hands are to be held with the fingers entwined.

As we all know 2020 has been the year of staying at home, so dressing up our homes and setting a romantic mood for that stay-at-home date night - without being too cheesy would definitely add to the charm and love that this day brings with it. But don’t forget to practice sustainability while doing your space, as 2020 taught us to be eco-conscious and eco-friendly.

Punam Kalra, Creative Director of a design studio says, “Valentines is around the corner, and our hearts are already brimming with the warm love the season brings about. It is a time to cherish the bonds we have, and add that extra dose of magic and whimsy to our homes. This year will be about more intimate and personalized settings, which is eco-conscious and yet brings in the romanticism of vintage themed décor.”

We all love the little things that make this day feel extra warm and fuzzy. Specially, things that are creative, purposeful, conscious, and ethical are always welcomed. “One of the things that can help in taking one’s effort quotient up by a lot many notches is creating something on your own and what better way to do that

than to give your place a new hue and feel by re-decorating it. When one gets down to doing it they might realize it is much easier than it sounds, “ says Arun Kumar Chaubey Co-Founder of Uniworks Designs.

Start with picking eco-friendly cards. A thoughtful card can be a lovely Valentine’s Day gesture. When it comes to sustainability, choose cards and envelopes that are made from 100 percent recycled paper which can be strung on a thread making the place beautiful. Arun goes a notch higher and suggests a memory corner. He says, “A corner dedicated to your journey with your loved one over the years can be filled with little pieces received or collected over the years. One might even make personalized photo frames. All that is needed is cardboard, jute, paint, and a basic art kit.” Be inspired and create the version you are most familiar with.

Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!

Punam suggests going all out and adopting vivid textures and delicate modern metallic accents, as they complement bold colours like burnished red, ruby red, oxblood, navy, forest green and ochre, making for an individualistic and stimulating interior. She says, “A touch of fur accents, indoor planters and imaginative artisanal products add would give a magical touch to the interiors. Sculptural style plants with architectural leaves, along with artisanal products like ceramics, stoneware and natural woven fabrics add a richness of context and stories.”

When it comes to decor, how can we miss out on our aroma emanating candles. A candle is perfect to help heighten the senses and set the mood for Valentine’s Day. With notes of jasmine, lavender, and mandarin, such candles say it all.

Punam adds, “Assorted flower vases and aroma diffusers further add to the comforting appeal of the room. Cozy rugs, throws, statement chandeliers, assorted serving platters and decorative lampshades, further add to the grace and comfort for those joyful festivities.”

Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!

How can we forget the lure of flowers to brighten up a room, but an ecological gift that keeps on giving would be more valuable, isn’t it? House plants apart from being nice, elegant decoration pieces they instantly elevate the overall “feel” of a room. ”A plant is not just an easy to maintain living thing, but also a living thing taking care of your loved one. It is a long lasting thing which even keeps your surroundings ambient and air cleaner,” echoes Arun Kumar Chaubey.