Malaika Arora's figure-hugging red midi wins the evening dressing game, it costs 7k

Malaika Arora wins the evening dressing game in a stunning figure-hugging bright red dress for an outing in Mumbai. The ensemble is worth ₹7k. 
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Malaika Arora never has a bad day with her wardrobe choices. Don't believe us? Look at her pictures on Instagram, and you will understand what we are talking about. Be it statement gowns on the red carpet or risqué bodycon dresses for attending events, Malaika has a dress for nearly every occasion. Her latest outing in a bright red fitted ensemble is also a standout look.

When Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, is not dressing up for an event, she likes to favour dresses sans embellishments. Therefore, during an off-duty outing in Mumbai, the star was captured by the paparazzi winning the evening dressing game in a stunning red figure-hugging midi. She wore it with minimal adornments and impressed the fashion police.

Malaika's red dress is from the shelves of the made-to-order Australian clothing label Effie Kats. If you wish to add the look into your partywear closet, we have found all the details for you. Scroll ahead to see the photos and find out the price of the ensemble.

Malaika Arora in Mumbai.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Malaika looked glamorous as ever in the hot red dress as she was clicked by the paparazzi while stepping out of her home in the bay. 

The ensemble features a flattering bustier-inspired bodice with a square neckline that peeks out from underneath the draped detailing.

Malaika Arora in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The midi, made from cherry-red crepe fabric, comes in a slim fit and seamed waist that accentuates the 46-year-old diva's curves.

Keen on adding the outfit to your collection? Well, it is available on the Effie Kats website. Called the Marbella Dress, it will cost you 7,344 (AUD 134.5) approximately.

The Marbella Dress.  (effiekats.com)

Malaika accessorised the dress with nude pointed stilettos from Christian Louboutin, a broad strap watch, a gold bracelet, and rings.

Bright red nail paint, cherry red lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and subtle eye shadow completed the glam. In the end, Malaika left her curly mane open in a centre parting.

 

Malaika Arora in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Malaika's look?

