Malaika Arora stands out in pink saree in unseen pic from Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Rajasthan wedding

Malaika opts for pink at Aditi's wedding

Malaika's wedding look screams flirty, and feminine. The former VJ and reality TV judge opted for a fuchsia pink saree. Her wedding look was traditional yet fresh thanks to her noodle-strap blouse and extravagant jewellery.

Malaika paired her pink saree with a beige mirrorwork blouse to add a subtle touch of contrast to the look. She accessorised with an opulent layered necklace. Balancing her wedding look effortlessly, she gave earrings a miss and opted for a statement watch instead.

More about her look

Instead of completing her look with her signature voluminous wavy hairstyle, Malaika styled her tresses in a messy bun, contributing to the overall romantic and dreamy aesthetic. Soft, dewy makeup, nude pink lips and lots of mascara made for her makeup choices. But what truly added to the traditional look was the bindi on her forehead.

Malaika's saree look is ideal for a destination wedding. What's interesting about this Malaika look is that it can be adapted to suit any kinds of pre-wedding and wedding festivities – from sangeet and mehendi to cocktail and reception.

If you are planning to attend a wedding soon, like Malaika, opt for a saree in a bright, eye-catching tone in lightweight fabrics that will blow in the breeze. Add lots of interesting jewellery to your look to jazz it up for a typical Indian wedding.