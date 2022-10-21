Malaika Arora switches from de-glam to gorgeous look in a traditional all-black saree for an epic transition video

One can always trust Malaika Arora to win the sartorial game with her breathtaking looks from a steal-worthy wardrobe. The star is rightfully known as one of the OG-style icons of Bollywood, and she proved the same again last night. Malaika was among a host of celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party last night. Many stars arrived at the occasion dressed in their best ethnic fits. However, none left us swooning like Malaika Arora's gorgeous avatar in an exquisite black saree and matching blouse. She even posted an epic transition video of herself switching from a de-glam to a glamorous look in the ensemble.

Malaika Arora switches up the glam game in a black saree

On Thursday night, Malaika Arora and several other Bollywood stars attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving at the bash and even posted her pictures on social media. The fitness and fashion icon also posted a video of her look on Instagram, but with a twist. Malaika's clip begins with her dressed in a de-glam avatar transitioning into the all-black traditional look. Her ensemble is worthy of its own ramp moment, and we cannot help but swoon. Check out the pictures and videos featuring Malaika in the saree below. (Also Read: Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Ambani in embroidered saree, Radhika Merchant in ivory lehenga stun at Manish Malhotra's bash)

Malaika Arora's black saree is from the shelves of the contemporary fashion label JADE by Monica and Karishma. The six yards is an ode to the modern Indian woman as it features all the trendy sartorial elements. It has lace trims, sequin embroidery, intricate threadwork, a ruffled pallu, and bead embellishments.

Malaika cinched the floor-grazing pallu of her six yards with a matching black lace belt at the waist. She completed her outfit with a sheer full-sleeved blouse decorated with floral lace embroidery and sequin-crystal embellishments.

Malaika Arora attends Manish Malhotra-Diwali bash in a black lace saree and blouse.

For the accessories, Malaika chose a black embellished clutch, high heels, square-shaped earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, black winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, side-swept hairdo, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

