Manisha Koirala stuns in gold-black saree as she shares new photos from her latest appearance

Manisha Koirala has once again impressed her fans with her timeless sense of style. The veteran actress took to Instagram to share new photos of herself wearing a striking gold and black saree designed by Raw Mango. She posted the pictures on Saturday morning, pairing them with a short note about her evening and tagging her styling and glam team. Manisha Koirala turns heads in gold-black(Instagram/Manisha Koirala)

Manisha Koirala's gold-black saree

In her caption, Koirala wrote, “About last night… a gentle reminder to live a little.” She credited Raw Mango for the saree, Ambereen Yusuf for her hair and makeup, and Bhavna Ruparel for styling. Ruparel also handled the photography for the post. The actress was seen in a brown saree patterned with black stripes, paired with a simple black blouse and matching heels. The overall look was understated yet elegant, highlighting her refined taste.

Koirala later shared another set of pictures in the same outfit, writing that her appearance was the result of teamwork. She once again credited her glam squad, appreciating the coordinated effort behind her polished look.

The actress had stepped out in this saree for the premiere of Gustaakh Ishq, held on November 28. The event saw several big names in attendance, including Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi, Rohit Saraf, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy. The film marks Manish Malhotra’s entry into production and stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Manisha Koirala attends 26/11 memorial

Just a day earlier, Koirala was also present at a memorial event at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. She joined other dignitaries and public figures to pay tribute to the victims. In her post, she described the evening as one marked by remembrance and unity, noting that families of martyrs and survivors were present at the tribute.

Through her posts, Koirala offered a glimpse into both her public commitments and her personal style, showing that her grace remains constant across events.