Margot Robbie wears historic ₹74 crore ‘Taj Mahal’ diamond necklace once gifted to Elizabeth Taylor. See pics

Margot Robbie turned heads on the red carpet at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday, January 28, in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor elevated her glamour quotient in a breathtaking Schiaparelli couture gown, but it was her jewellery choice that truly stole the spotlight. (Also read: Margot Robbie steps out in towering 4.7-inch heels that have the internet wincing and sending ‘prayers for her feet’ ) Margot Robbie dazzles in $8M Taj Mahal diamond necklace at Wuthering Heights premiere. (Instagram)

What makes Margot Robbie’s necklace so iconic The 35-year-old actor paid homage to Hollywood royalty by wearing a historic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, set in a gold-and-ruby Cartier chain. According to a report by the People, her necklace is valued at an estimated $8 million (approx. ₹74 crore). The piece carries both cinematic and historical significance, linking Robbie’s red carpet moment to a story of love, legacy, and luxury.

Originally given to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband, Richard Burton, on her 40th birthday 54 years ago, the necklace radiates timeless elegance and a story steeped in romance.

Speaking on the red carpet, Robbie reflected, “It felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.”