Margot Robbie wears historic ₹74 crore ‘Taj Mahal’ diamond necklace once gifted to Elizabeth Taylor. See pics
Margot Robbie dazzled at the Wuthering Heights premiere wearing the historic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor.
Margot Robbie turned heads on the red carpet at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday, January 28, in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor elevated her glamour quotient in a breathtaking Schiaparelli couture gown, but it was her jewellery choice that truly stole the spotlight. (Also read: Margot Robbie steps out in towering 4.7-inch heels that have the internet wincing and sending ‘prayers for her feet’ )
What makes Margot Robbie’s necklace so iconic
The 35-year-old actor paid homage to Hollywood royalty by wearing a historic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, set in a gold-and-ruby Cartier chain. According to a report by the People, her necklace is valued at an estimated $8 million (approx. ₹74 crore). The piece carries both cinematic and historical significance, linking Robbie’s red carpet moment to a story of love, legacy, and luxury.
Originally given to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband, Richard Burton, on her 40th birthday 54 years ago, the necklace radiates timeless elegance and a story steeped in romance.
Speaking on the red carpet, Robbie reflected, “It felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.”
How does the necklace connect to India’s royal legacy
According to Natural Diamonds, the heart-shaped table-cut diamond is etched with the Parsi inscription, “Love is Everlasting,” along with the name of Mughal empress Nur Jahan. Experts trace the gem back to her husband, Emperor Shah Jahan, who later passed it to his son. This historical link earned the piece its nickname, the Taj Mahal Diamond, highlighting its deep connection to India’s royal legacy.
In 1971, French luxury giant Cartier acquired the diamond, enhancing it with red gemstones and table-cut diamonds, setting it in jade, and suspending it from a classic Indian silk cord. Cartier’s in-house designer Alfred Durante crafted a woven gold-and-ruby chain with adjustable rondelles and tassels at the back, adding a modern touch to a historic treasure.
In 1972, Cartier president Michael Thomas gifted the stunning necklace to Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor while they were on a layover at the International Hotel near Kennedy Airport. The gift marked a memorable moment in the couple’s storied romance, with Taylor famously exclaiming, “I love this, tell me more about it.”
With this vintage jewel adorning her neckline, Margot Robbie not only paid tribute to Old Hollywood glamour but also connected her contemporary red carpet moment to centuries of love, history, and artistry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.