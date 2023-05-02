Met Gala 2023: Best and worst dressed celebrities of the night

Met Gala 2023: The much-awaited Met Gala 2023, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, was a star-studded night with the biggest names from various professional spheres gracing the red carpet in their fashionable ensembles. The theme for this year's gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," paying tribute to the legendary fashion designer. The Met Gala is not only the biggest night in American fashion but also the most highly anticipated red carpet-event among celebrity enthusiasts. Attendees' efforts ranged from classic looks to outrageous costumes, showcasing the vast influence Lagerfeld had on the fashion industry over the last half-century. Let's take a look at some of the standout ensembles from the Met Gala 2023 that either impressed or fell short of expectations. (Also read: Met Gala 2023: From Gigi Hadid to Jared Leto, who wore what? )

Best and worst looks from from Met Gala 2023

Doja cat

The Met Gala 2023 was a night of fashion and glamour, with celebrities from all walks of life gracing the red carpet in their sartorial ensembles. (Instagram )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 look was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld's love for cats. She sported a bedazzled silver Oscar De La Renta dress, complete with cat ears and face prosthetics that transformed her into a humanized feline. The outfit was a playful and creative homage to Lagerfeld's fondness for kitties. It's safe to say that if the 2019 film adaptation of Cats could see Doja Cat's look, it would be envious. Overall, her unique and eye-catching ensemble was a hit at the event.

Kim Kardashian

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Kardashian is known for her controversial Met Gala outfits, from her "wet dress" in 2019 to last year's Marilyn Monroe-inspired look. However, this year's outfit left us feeling underwhelmed and disappointed. It seemed to epitomize the decline of her empire, lacking any inspiration or creativity. Instead of a daring and sexy nod to her 2007 Playboy shoot with just a few pearls and lots of skin, she wore a clumsy nude paneled waist trainer. Overall, Kardashian's outfit was lackluster and didn't live up to her past Met Gala looks.

Billie Eilish

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Billie Eilish was a standout at the previous year's Met Gala, making her choice of nearly identical dress for this year's event all the more disappointing. While the dress features sheer sleeves and a fitted bodice, the fact that it is essentially the same design, albeit in a different color, feels like a regression in fashion rather than a step forward. Lagerfeld's designs were innovative and forward-thinking, making this kind of outfit repetition all the more worthy of criticism. Billie Eilish is known for her unique style, and it's unfortunate that she opted for such a unoriginal choice for the 2023 Met Gala.

Dua Lipa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dua Lipa stunned at the 2023 Met Gala in a vintage Chanel gown that exuded royalty. The white dress featured a figure-hugging corset bodice with a low neckline, a full skirt with pockets, and tassels trimming the hem. She accessorized with a long silver necklace and wore her black hair down. The dress was originally designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld as part of Chanel's fall/winter 1992 collection. Lipa's outfit paid homage to the legendary designer while also showcasing her own unique style and elegance. With her stunning ensemble, the "Levitating" singer made sure all eyes were on her as she graced the Met Gala red carpet.

Kendall Jenner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit may have missed the mark for such a major fashion event. While her hair and earrings were stunning, the rest of her look fell short. The cheeky design seemed to draw inspiration from gymnastics leotards, but the mishmash of references made it feel more like a costume than an outfit. Despite this, we can't deny that the ensemble is surprisingly appealing and suits Jenner well. The thigh-high boots are a standout feature, but pairing them with black sheer hose might have been a better choice. Overall, it's a daring look that doesn't quite hit the mark but still manages to make a statement.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The queen of the Met Gala has arrived, and she brought her king with her. Rihanna stunned in a white floral gown adorned with structural flowers that seemed to flow like a hooded cape around her head. The look was complete with a pair of dark sunglasses that only added to her effortless cool. Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, didn't disappoint either, sporting a black dress coat, a red tartan kilt with a train, and embellished jeans. He topped off his look with a stack of Gucci belts and a slim black tie, proving once again that this couple knows how to make a statement.

Anne Hathaway

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actress donned a white dress adorned with gold sequins shaped like paper clips, featuring a daring slit. She also carried a matching jacket and wore a silver necklace while styling her hair in a half ponytail. While some details like the floral bust could be questioned, the overall look is a clever mix of the iconic Versace safety pin dress and the iconic Chanel tweed, oozing with retro sex appeal that is sure to grab attention.

Kylie Jenner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kylie Jenner came prepared to the 2023 Met Gala, not wanting her sister to be the only one on the worst-dressed list. Although at first, it seemed like she had decided to show up in her silk pajamas, a closer look revealed that she was actually channeling her inner Jessica Rabbit. Her choice of a stunning floor-length red gown was a departure from other guests who opted for Lagerfeld or Choupette-inspired outfits.

Cardi B

Cardi B proved once again why she is a fashion icon at the Met Gala 2023. The rapper stunned on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a ballgown by Chenpeng Studio, perfectly in line with this year's theme "in honor of Karl". The gown featured a white shirt collar and tie, leading into a fitted black bodice with silver studs, and a full black skirt with a quilted overlay and sculptural rosettes reminiscent of Chanel's Boy Bag.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning bridal white gown designed by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The dress featured a long train, corseted finish, and pristine white shade, drawing inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's iconic bridal collection at Chanel. It was a perfect tribute to the late designer as this year's Met Gala celebrates his legacy with an exhibition. Alia posed for the paparazzi on the iconic stairs of The Met Museum, looking stunning in her ensemble.