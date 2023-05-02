Nicole Kidman wore a custom Chanel pink silk tulle dress, with a lengthy, four-meter round train to pay tribute to iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala this year. Interestingly, the actor wore the same gown in the 2004 advertising campaign for the iconic Chanel N°5 perfume. Met Gala 2023: Nicole Kidman repurposes custom dress from 2004 Chanel perfume campaign(Instagram/@metgalaofficial)

Kidman graced the red carpet with her husband, Keith Urban, who looked on in awe.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the US-based media company, the couture dress, which helped advertise the house's legendary fragrance, is embroidered with 250 pink feathers, more than 3,000 silver crystals and sequins, and was "concocted out of [Karl's] head," Kidman told host LaLa Anthony on the red carpet during Vogue's livestream coverage.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.