Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at red carpet

Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at red carpet

AP | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das, New York
May 02, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Met Gala 2023: This year's red carpet was the place to announce pregnancies. Courtesy: Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss.

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies Monday night, at least if you're Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss.

Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at red carpet(Reuters)
Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at red carpet(Reuters)

The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala's not-so-red carpet. Williams' announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child.

ALSO READ: Jared Leto wears giant Choupette costume to Met Gala

“Believe me,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony. The first time around, Williams publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned "20 weeks" — which she said was an accident.

Williams, 41, also said in her Vogue essay that she wanted to focus more on her business interests. Their daughter, Olympia, is now 5.

Kloss, 30, sporting black hair, shared her pregnancy earlier in the night in an interview with another Vogue livestream host, Emma Chamberlain, prompting squeals of delight and an offer to babysit from the influencer.

Kloss and husband Josh Kushner also have a son, Levi, who was born in March 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
met gala serena williams fashion + 1 more
met gala serena williams fashion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out