Met Gala 2024: Can you get invited to the Met Gala? How much do the tickets cost?

Met Gala 2024: Known as fashion's biggest night, Met Gala is a fundraiser that is organised every year on the first Monday of the month of May. This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. This fashion event is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Met gala welcomes stars, celebriti4s, fashion enthusiasts and young creatives from all industries for the biggest night. This year, Met Gala will celebrate Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. "The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, will reactivate the sensory capacities of masterworks in the Museum’s collection through first-hand research, conservation analysis, and diverse technologies—from cutting-edge tools, artificial intelligence, and computer-generated imagery to traditional formats of x-rays, video animation, light projection, and soundscapes," wrote the Metropolitan Museum of Art on their official website. Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2023.(PTI)

Can we get invited to the Met gala?

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 is in charge of the invitations. It is an invitation-only event and the general public do not get to be a part of it. Even if a designer or a brand pays to buy an entire table at the Met gala, Anna Wintour still gets to decide if they are to be invited.

How much do the tickets cost?

As of last year, each ticket was priced at a whopping $50,000. To buy an entire table, people had to pay $300,000. However, attending the Met Gala has its own perks – to be invited to fashion's biggest night is a privilege in itself. The ticket also includes the perks of experiencing the museum exhibit, cocktails, dinner and participation at the most exclusive party of the year. Every attendee gets to walk the red carpet, however, only the well-known celebrities get the attention of the press and the paparazzi.