Met Gala 2026 theme revealed as The Met opens its new 12,000 sq ft Costume Institute galleries

The 2026 Met Gala theme is ‘Costume Art’, and it's going to be a fascinating exploration of fashion as an art form. The theme is inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's vast collection, focusing on the dressed body and its representation throughout history. "Bustle" by Charles James, right, is displayed at the announcement, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, about the next spring fashion exhibit "Costume Art," which is set to launch at the Met Gala in 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is preparing to open a major new fashion show next spring, timed with a significant shift inside the institution. The Costume Institute will debut Costume Art on May 10, 2026 - the first exhibition to be housed permanently in its new gallery suite beside the Great Hall.

The Met Gala 2026 theme explained

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that its Costume Art exhibition will explore the representation of clothing and the human form in Western art, from early history to modern times. The curatorial team plans to pair garments with paintings, sculptures, and other objects from across The Met’s collection to show how often the dressed body anchors visual storytelling.

Andrew Bolton, head curator of The Costume Institute, told Vogue the move marks a “huge moment” for the department. He said that the museum giving fashion this kind of central, permanent space is a shift that has been long in discussion. Bolton added that the show tries to close what he called a lingering divide between art and its “stepchild,” fashion.

He noted that even depictions of the nude figure carry cultural meaning. “It’s always inscribed with values and ideas,” he said, explaining how the team mapped this theme across the galleries.

A new gallery footprint

The Institute’s new area spans close to 12,000 square feet. Costume Art will be the first show in the redesigned space, which The Met plans to use for its annual spring exhibitions going forward.

The exhibition follows the 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a study of Black fashion and dandyism across three centuries.

When is Met Gala 2026

The annual Met Gala fundraiser will mark the exhibition’s opening earlier in the week. As always, the event falls on the first Monday of May. In this case, May 4, 2026. A dress code for the night has not been announced yet.

The Museum is positioning the show as a long-term shift. A new space, a new exhibition, and a curatorial push to frame fashion as central, not secondary, within the museum’s larger narrative.

