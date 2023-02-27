Michelle Yeoh chose a Schiaparelli gown to make history as the first Asian to win Best Actress at SAG Awards 2023

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet was awash in stellar fashion moments from all the A-list celebrities. One of the biggest highlights was the cast members of Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home all the big awards. Especially Michelle Yeoh, as she made history with her win for the best performance by a female actor in a leading role. She became the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award. For the occasion, Michelle chose a gown pulled straight off the Schiaparelli couture runway and looked every bit resplendent on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh stuns in a Schiaparelli couture gown

Michelle Yeoh created history at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2023. The actor took home two awards - Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once during the 29th SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. She slipped into a Schiaparelli couture gown for the occasion that screamed of the luxury fashion house's signature avant-garde style statements.

Michelle chose a simple black column gown that featured a pop of yellow sequinned fringe embellishments decorated down the front, a figure-hugging silhouette, a strapless bodice, and an ankle-length hem. She paired it with a glitzy ring and statement dangling earrings by Moussaieff, covered in yellow diamonds.

Michelle attends the SAG Awards in a Schiaparelli outfit. (AP, Reuters)

In the end, Michelle glammed up the Schiaparelli outfit with a luxurious watch, pointed black killer high heels, gold nail paint, black winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, and a dewy base. A side-parted sleek ponytail in a retro bouffant style gave the finishing touch.

Michelle Yeoh on the SAG red carpet. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, while accepting her award for best female actor in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Michelle said in her acceptance speech, "I think if I speak, my heart will explode. I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I am up against titans. Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every single girl that looks like me."