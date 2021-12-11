Mini Mathur sizzles in yellow lehenga in pictures from Katrina Kaif's mehendi

Always the one to give aesthetic sneak-peeks of her whereabouts, actor Mini Mathur recently treated the Internet to her mehendi look from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremony and our jaws just dropped in awe. Leaving fans smitten, Mini turned muse for director-hubby Kabir Khan and daughter Sairah Kabir at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and flooded the Internet with her viral ethnic pictures in a yellow kesari lehenga.

Taking to her social media handle, Mini shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and we are smitten. The pictures featured the diva donning a full sleeves kesari printed blouse that was made of viscose organza fabric.

It was teamed with a yellow kesari lehenga that was block printed on a beautiful organza base fabric and highlighted with moti, cutdana and thread embroidery. The lehenga sported an in-built belt and was layered with a heavy scalloped dupatta.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down and swept on one shoulder, Mini accessorised her look with a pair of statement silver earrings borrowed from actor-best friend Shruti Seth. Wearing a dab of nude brown lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Mini amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

“Mehendi Mood. I absolutely love the celebratory and anticipatory energy of a mehendi evening. The smell of flowers mingling with henna at sunset, the sounds of the dhol matching beats with dancing feet (sic),” Mini shared in the caption as she gave a glimpse of Katrina and Vicky's wedding venue.

She added, “The brides exasperation at having to sit it out while hours of intricate designs get printed on her hands…. Her beau and friends feeding her bites between cheering others on..while the warmth of what’s about to unfold slowly creeps up (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian luxury prêt label, Paulmi and Harsh, that boasts of beautiful botanical inspiration and strong, feminine silhouettes with prints and delicate detailing that fuses 1950’s fashion with modern day sensibilities. The lehenga originally costs ₹64,400 on the designer website.

Mini Mathur's lehenga from Paulmi and Harsh(paulmiandharsh.com)

Mini Mathur was styled by fashion stylist Rishika Hegde.

