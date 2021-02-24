Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week
Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.
Known for its zig-zag "Fiammato", or flamed, pattern and colourful designs, Missoni was the first fashion house to stream a video of its latest womenswear, blending clothes for autumn/winter with those for spring/summer.
Filmed earlier in February at Milan's Assago Forum, a venue that has been shut for months, models re-enacted social gatherings from bowling games to catch-ups with friends.
They wore sparkling knits, loose trouser suits, long ribbed dresses and casual wear in an array of colours.
Some donned hats, scarves and jackets, while others modelled swimwear in the video, which was filmed as if in one continuous shot.
There were crop tops, shorts and glittering party wear as well in what the Italian fashion house described as "a celebration of the return to a normal social life".
"With this project, I wanted to sum up one year of work in the length of a song, creating a content that is emotional but also accessible from different digital devices," creative director Angela Missoni said in a statement.
"I mixed and matched pieces from different seasons to highlight the concept of wardrobe, since Missoni delivers items that are conceived to last, accompanying every woman in her life and becoming part of her memories."
It was during last February's Milan Fashion Week that the town of Codogno, about an hour's drive from Milan, was closed off as the virus took hold in the Lombardy region, which became the worst-hit in Italy.
Then, veteran Giorgio Armani held his show behind closed doors in an empty theatre.
This season's Milan Fashion Week runs until March 1, with brands such as Armani, Prada, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana sharing their collections videos on a digital platform.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzzing with Buss it Challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress
- Janhvi Kapoor sets the mercury soaring as she makes a show-stopping entry at Roohi promotions in a neon strapless dress that was made of silk and came with a sweetheart neckline. We bet you are going to drop your jaws after knowing its whopping cost. Read on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe
- Gearing up to shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 3, BTown OG Madhuri Dixit Nene slew bohemian look in a black crop top and palazzo teamed with an embroidered organza cape and we are smitten with these sultry pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boyfriend shirt gets a fun twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood roots for pop prints
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stars paint the town in bubblegum pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in both bridal, spooky avatars for Roohi's new song
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in ₹3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch
- Watch: Masaba Gupta spills the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows ‘first thing in the morning’ for skin brightening and awakening. Read benefits of the beauty tip inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse
- Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in a wine-coloured block-printed lehenga and grey high neck blouse and we are totally in love with this cross-cultural silhouette
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give weddings an eco-friendly touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox