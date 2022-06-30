Monsoon fashion tips: Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

The first step to decode monsoon dressing is choosing the right fabric or the post-rain humidity will kill the fashion vibe and style experts insist that one can opt for something that’s breathable and is light on the skin. The monsoon winds bring in their own set of problems – mud splayed hemlines, rain-drenched clothes that take forever to dry, frizzy hair and heavily perspiring skin but just like everything else, fashion has a solution to smoothen out your complicated relationship with monsoon too!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The right kind of fabric selection can eliminate almost all discomfort that the downpour can bring. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, luxury consultant Nisha JamVwal shared, “Monsoon spells ease and comfort in the humidity with fabrics that are natural - cotton, rayon, linens and crepe allow for one to stay dry and also look light, are flowing fabrics that have a porosity and can breathe.”

Advising to lean towards trench coats that look cool and feel cool but also protect from the rain, Nisha JamVwal suggested, “Aquas and teals as colours for fabrics lend to the flow and easy feminine silhouette. Opt for a very morning to night look so that we don’t have to break a work schedule to dress up and can just add glamorous accessories to change the appearance to a cocktail look.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Tina Sutradhar, Designer and Co-Founder of Miuniku, since the humidity levels are higher in the monsoons, wearing lighter, breathable and moisture wicking fabrics would be ideal for the season. She echoed, “Fabrics like rayon, light weight merino wools, polyester blends etc can be good options. Loose fitting silhouettes in cottons and linens are also good options for the rainy season.”

Sree Charan, VP Marketing at Birla Cellulose, said, “Most of the people look forward to monsoon after the heat of summers. While monsoon is a pleasant and cheerful season, what one needs to keep in mind is to choose for proper attire for the weather. Sarees are incredibly versatile and overlooked choice for monsoons. Bollywood’s iconic rain songs have already given us some major saree inspiration for monsoon. One can create a bold fashion statement with a good flowing, colourful saree. The objective is to look effortlessly fashionable and a saree can help achieve that with ease. It's crucial to remember that the cloth should be cosy and breathable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}