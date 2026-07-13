Most people buy the wrong running shoes; Avoid these common mistakes

We've all done it. You walk into a sports store or scroll through an online sale, spot a flashy pair of running shoes and convince yourself that the most expensive option must be the best. A few clicks later, they arrive at your doorstep. A few runs later, your heels hurt, your knees complain, and the shoes end up sitting in the wardrobe.

Choosing running shoes based on fit, running style and terrain can make every workout more comfortable and help prevent common injuries. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

The truth is, buying running shoes is not as simple as picking the latest launch or the pair everyone is talking about. Sports medicine research suggests that up to 75 per cent of runners experience an injury each year. Poor shoe choice is one of the reasons many people struggle with sore feet, blisters and joint pain.

The good news is that you do not need to be a professional athlete to choose the right pair. A few simple checks can help you avoid expensive mistakes and keep every run far more comfortable.

Mistake 1. Buying the shoe everyone else is wearing

The latest running shoe on social media is not always the right one for your feet. Many runners spend money on carbon-plated race shoes or heavily cushioned models designed for elite athletes. These shoes are built for speed and race day performance, not for relaxed evening jogs or weekend fitness runs.

Why can this go wrong

Carbon-plated shoes work best at faster speeds.

They can feel stiff during slower runs.

They may change the way your foot lands.

Casual runners can end up with tired feet instead of comfortable ones.

What should you buy instead?

Think about your actual running routine.

Running two to four times a week? Choose a dependable daily wear sneaker .

Training for your first 5K or 10K? Comfort matters more than speed.

Preparing for races every weekend? Then specialist race shoes may make sense.

For most people, a reliable daily trainer will last longer and feel better during regular workouts.

Mistake 2. Buying your regular shoe size

This mistake is far more common than people realise. Your office shoes, sandals and casual trainers are not a good guide when buying running shoes. As you run, your feet naturally spread out and become slightly larger because of increased blood flow.

A simple sizing checklist

Before paying for a new pair, check these points.

Leave about a thumb's width of space in front of your longest toe.

Try both shoes, not just one.

Wear the socks you normally run in.

Walk around the shop for a few minutes.

Buy shoes later in the day when your feet are naturally a little larger.

Ignoring these simple checks can lead to:

Black toenails

Blisters

Bruised toes

Pain during longer runs

Mistake 3. Wearing the wrong shoe on the wrong surface

Not every running shoe is built for every type of ground. Many people use road shoes on muddy trails or trail shoes on city pavements. Both choices create unnecessary problems.

If you wear You may end up with Road running shoes on muddy trails Poor grip and a greater chance of slipping or twisting an ankle Trail running shoes on roads Faster wear on the rubber sole and a less comfortable ride Daily trainers on smooth roads Comfortable runs and better durability for regular use Hybrid all-terrain shoes A sensible option if your routes include roads and light trails

Ask yourself one question

Where do you run most often?

Mostly roads or pavements? Buy a road running shoe.

Mostly parks, hills or forest trails? Pick a trail running shoe.

A mix of both? A hybrid shoe is usually the better option.

Matching the shoe to the surface improves comfort and helps the shoe last longer.

Mistake 4. Guessing your running style

Many runners try to work out their foot type by looking at their arches or taking a quick online quiz. That is rarely enough. Buying the wrong level of support can change your natural movement and place extra pressure on your knees or hips.

Try the wear pattern test instead

Take an old pair of running shoes and look at the sole.

The inner edge is worn the most

You may overpronate.

Mild stability shoes could suit you.

The outer edge is worn the most

You may supinate.

Shoes with generous cushioning may feel more comfortable.

Even S-shaped wear

Your stride is likely to be neutral.

Neutral running shoes are usually the right starting point.

This quick check is not a replacement for a professional gait assessment, but it gives you much more useful information than guessing.

Before you buy your next pair

Keep this checklist handy.

Ignore marketing hype.

Do not buy only because the shoe is on sale.

Pick shoes based on your weekly running routine.

Always check the fit before buying.

Match the shoe to the surface you run on.

Pay attention to comfort above everything else.

The best running shoe is the one that feels right

A running shoe does not need to be the most expensive model in the shop to be the right one for you.

Visit a specialist running store if you can, preferably in the afternoon or evening when your feet are naturally a little larger. Try on several pairs, spend a few minutes walking around and trust how they feel.

Again and again, research shows that the shoe which feels the most comfortable is often the one most likely to reduce the chances of avoidable running injuries. Your feet usually know the answer long before the marketing does.

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