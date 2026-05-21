Mother documents how strangers in France reacted to her fancy Indian looks: 'I am your Devdas, you are my Paro'

The reference to the iconic 2002 Bollywood film Devdas — a story synonymous with tragic love and opulent fashion — shows just how far Indian pop culture has reached. Pavitra’s response? A joyful, high-energy laugh as she continues her 'main character' stroll under the French night lights.

The video opens with a cinematic night shot of Pavitra walking in a sweeping, floor-length gown adorned with a vibrant, illustrative landscape. As she glides past a group of onlookers, a man’s voice rings out clearly: "I am your Devdas, you are my Paro!"

In a video montage she posted on Instagram on May 20, Pavitra showcased a series of jaw-dropping outfits while documenting the genuine, unscripted reactions of strangers. From cinematic references to impromptu video calls, the video captured a rare, wholesome bridge between two cultures.

While the glitz of the Cannes Film Festival usually stays behind velvet ropes, food and lifestyle content creator Pavitra Kaur, who is also a mother, took the glamour to the streets — and the streets of France were more than ready to talk back. Also read | Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

A parade of praise: what strangers said The montage is a fast-paced highlight reel of compliments, showing that fashion truly is a universal language. One woman in Paris, clearly stunned by Pavitra’s vibrant pink outfit and heavy necklace, stopped her in a park, and said, "Omg, you look gorgeous. A saree right in front of the Eiffel Tower... amazing!"

Pavitra even got the paparazzi treatment – outside a hotel, a group of men were seen frantically recording her on their phones. "Nice dress! Nice dress! Wow!" one exclaimed, while others simply shouted, "Beautiful!" In one of the more unique compliments, a man stopped her to say, "I haven’t seen anything like it. You look like Scarlett Johansson from 1999."

Even those lounging at beachside cafes couldn't help but chime in. Two women sitting on the sand were seen cheering and waving their hands, shouting, "We love it!" as Pavitra posed in a white, sculptural ensemble.

The video call One of the most touching moments in the video occurred when a woman stopped Pavitra not just to look, but to share. The woman was seen holding her phone during a video call, showing her family Pavitra’s intricate white corset-style outfit.

Pavitra didn't just walk by; she paused, leaned into the frame, and waved enthusiastically to the family on the other end of the line, saying, "Hi! Hi!" with a massive grin. The woman ended the interaction with a thumbs-up and a heartfelt, "You look beautiful."

Pavitra’s confidence and candour Throughout the video shot across France, Pavitra’s responses to attention were consistently gracious and interactive. Whether she was hugging a fan outside a store or posing with a woman holding a small dog, her 'main character energy' was balanced by a grounded, friendly demeanour. She responded to almost every shout of 'magnifique' with a warm 'thank you' or a 'merci', proving that while her outfits were fancy, her attitude was entirely accessible.

As Pavitra wrote in her caption, the trip wasn't just about the clothes — it was about the way the 'random people' in France became her outfit commentators, confirming that she was, indeed, the star of her own French film.

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