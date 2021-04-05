IND USA
Mouni Roy in little black dress(Instgarm/ imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy a makes strong case for little black leather dress in new pics

  • Mouni Roy always looks fabulous in an all-black ensemble and the actor proved us right as she shared pictures of herself nailing a little black dress in new photoshoot. Seen yet?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST

A little black dress goes a long way and that is what Mouni Roy is showing us in her latest pictures. The actor who has been giving us sartorial inspiration for a long time now took things up a notch in her latest photoshoot. The stunner has a thing for black outfits, and rightly so, as she wears them better than the rest.

The photos that we are talking about shows Mouni in a mini black leather dress that featured over the top voluminous shoulders. The high neck dress also had a string of asymmetric buttons travelling towards her left shoulder. The bodycon silhouette of the dress flaunted the actor's enviable curves. She styled the look with a pair of matching strappy heels and maintained the all-black feel of the attire.

Mouni even imparted a fierce vibe through her glam and it worked great with the dress. Her makeup included smokey eyes teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, subtle smudged kohl, some bronzer with matching blush, matte nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She even left her middle-parted long hair open. The stunner shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "OPERATIVE LITERARY EPILOGUE, in progress for a while now (sic)," and "Oh my! A belle-bobblehead emerges!! (sic)."

Coming back to Mouni's attire, the dress that she is wearing is by the brand Rotate. The black dress, however, is currently out of stock on the website, you can get the same dress in ivory colour at the price of 28,960 (2500 DKK).

Mouni's dress is worth ₹29k.(rotatebirgerchristensen.com)
Mouni's dress is worth ₹29k.(rotatebirgerchristensen.com)

Take a look at some of the other times Mouni has rocked a black attire:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen on the screen in the film Brahmastra. The movie that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

