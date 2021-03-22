Mouni Roy slays an uber hot silhouette in a sultry power midi bodycon dress

Making jaws drop as she spread ultimate hotness, Brahmastra star Mouni Roy flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot and fans can’t keep calm. Setting the Internet on fire as she aced gen-Z style with her sizzling avatar in a smoking hot power midi bodycon dress, Mouni slew an uber hot silhouette and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni dropped a video and a set of sartorial pictures, all featuring her in a navy blue strap dress. Sporting a low-cut sweetheart neckline, the body-hugging midi dress came with blue and white stripes that added to the power dressing with an edge.

Completing her attire with a pair of white peep-toe heels, Mouni left her soft shoulder-length curls open in mid-parted hairstyle and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni captioned the pictures, ““Finding ways out of the mind” & loving it !!!! (sic).”

Mouni’s power midi bodycon dress is credited to Indian fashion designers Sakshi Agrawal and Mussarat Merchant’s pret-a-porter brand brand, Frow, that claims to be fast-paced, forward-thinking and fashion-centered at its core and boasts of customising fashion pieces for women who love to express themselves. The diva was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Meagan Concessio and Ria Kothari.

Always the one to sort our fashion woes, Mouni’s wardrobe features all the sartorial hallmarks of her generation, from sultry slip maxis to body cons, demure kurta sets, ruched party numbers and even strapless feathered minis, all of which she can pull off with equal panache. Whether you need inspiration for an ethnic wear or a cocktail dress, Mouni lays the ultimate fashion goals with her eclectic sartorial taste that has something for everyone.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter