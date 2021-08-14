Mouni Roy in bralette and bodycon skirt proves she can slay any style in pics from Maldives

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy took some time off to unwind as she escaped to the Maldives with her friends. She has been sharing back-to-back pictures from her beach holiday, making us envious of her vacay diaries. The actor's latest photos showing her lounging by the sea in a deep blue co-ord set made our fashion-loving heart skip a beat.

After serving us major beach fashion goals by wearing two glam bikinis, Mouni is back with another look that proves she can nail any sartorial style. Mouni chose a deep blue bralette and skirt set for the stunning shoot.

Mouni's co-ord ensemble is from the shelves of the minimal brand, Virgoism. She shared her pictures with the caption, "My favourite place and person today...magic, manic...etc etc." Read on to know how she styled and accessorised the beachwear.

Mouni slipped into a halter neck bralette for the photoshoot, done with a backdrop of the crystal blue sea. The bralette featured gathered details and a reverse plunging cut on the torso, which gave a trendy touch to it.

The actor wore the bralette-styled blouse with a mini skirt that came in the same colour. It had a bodycon silhouette with gathered pintucks done all over it.

The co-ord piece is not only a great pick for a beach holiday, but it can also be donned while attending a late-night party with your friends.

Mouni Roy at the Maldives.

Mouni styled the outfit with her signature minimal look. For accessories, she chose a layered chunky gold chain and a dainty gold necklace. She left her wild luscious tresses open in a middle parting and, for her glam, she chose blushed cheeks, dark kohl-adorned eyes with smoky eye shadow, nude lips, on-fleek eyebrows, and dewy skin.

Earlier, Mouni had given a glimpse of how her Friday began by soaking in the sun at the island nation. She wore a one-shoulder bikini top with a multi-coloured sarong in the pictures. Take a look:

Which one of Mouni Roy's beach looks do you love the most?

