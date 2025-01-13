Myntra Right to Fashion Sale: Grab winter wear at 70% off this winter and be wrapped in style

Why settle for boring winter wear when you can slay the cold in style? Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale is here to warm up your wardrobe and your spirits with unbelievable discounts of 50-80% off on winter wear for men and women. From 13th to 19th January, get ready to upgrade your winter game with chic jackets, cosy knits, and trendy boots that scream fashion goals. Grab winter wear at 70% off on Myntra Right to Fashion Sale

This winter, it’s not just the temperature that’s dropping, so are the prices! Don’t let the chilly winds catch you off guard, catch these deals instead! Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale is your chance to shop the coolest (and warmest) looks of the season without compromising on your style or your budget. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, it’s time to stock up on everything in winter.

Puffer jackets, woollen scarves, and boots that mean business, whatever your winter vibe, Myntra has got you covered (literally!). Running from 13th to 19th January, this sale is your ticket to looking fabulous without freezing your budget. Winter never looked this good and neither will your shopping cart! So don’t waste time and start shopping to stock up on the latest winter wear fashion.

Women’s winter wear:

Chic coats and jackets

When the cold hits, it’s time to turn your outerwear into your standout piece. Be it a long, sleek trench coat for a polished vibe or a chunky puffer jacket for that cosy, stylish street look, your coat is the first thing anyone will notice. So why settle for boring when you can make a statement in the most fashionable way possible?

Cosy knitwear

A winter wardrobe without cosy knits is like a snowman without the snow, just not right. From oversized sweaters that feel like a warm hug to the classic cardigans that go with anything, these pieces are perfect for when you want to look cute and feel warm. Layer them over dresses, pair with leggings, or wear them with jeans.

Stylish boots

Step into winter like you own it. If you’re trudging through slush or strolling through the city, stylish boots are your go-to companion. Knee-high boots for that power-walk, ankle boots for that casual chic vibe, or heeled boots for that dash of elegance, no matter the occasion, your boots will have your back. Say goodbye to cold feet and hello to a confident stride!

Warm accessories

What’s winter fashion without the perfect accessories? Scarves, gloves, and beanies do more than just keep you warm; they elevate any outfit. Wrap a chunky scarf around your neck for that cosy elegance, slip on those gloves for both warmth and style, and top it off with a beanie to add a playful touch. It’s all about those little finishing touches that take your winter style from good to great.

Men’s winter wear:

Smart jackets and blazers

When it comes to winter style, don’t let your jacket be an afterthought. A chic leather jacket adds that edgy, cool factor, while a wool blazer offers a touch of sophistication that can take you from casual coffee dates to smart dinners in an instant. These jackets and blazers will have you dressed for any occasion, no matter the temperature.

Comfortable sweaters

The best thing about sweaters is that they come in so many styles that you never need to compromise on comfort or fashion. Opt for a chunky knit for the ultimate cosy feel or go for a V-neck to bring a bit of casual sophistication into your look. From casual weekends to workdays, sweaters are the perfect layering piece that ensures you’re warm, comfortable, and always on trend.

Winter footwear

A great pair of boots or loafers can take your winter look to the next level. Winter footwear isn’t just about keeping your feet warm; it’s about turning heads by making a bold fashion statement. The right shoes can turn your entire winter outfit from basic to stand-out.

Accessories that pop

It’s the small details that make a big impact, and winter accessories are your chance to add that personal touch to your style. A well-chosen beanie can give you that laid-back look, while a stylish scarf can add a burst of colour to your ensemble. Winter accessories let you have fun with your outfit while keeping you warm and who says you can’t look good while doing it?

With Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, winter just got a whole lot warmer and stylish! From cosy sweaters to statement jackets, chic boots to accessories that elevate any outfit, this sale offers unbeatable deals on winter wear for both men and women. So, why wait for the cold to catch you off guard when you can be ahead of the season with the hottest looks? Don’t miss out on 50-80% off from 13th to 19th January!

Myntra Right To Fashion Sale on winter wear FAQs When is Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale? The Right to Fashion Sale is happening from 13th to 19th January, so make sure to mark your calendars and grab the best winter wear deals during this time!

Can I shop online during the sale? Yes! You can shop all the amazing deals on winter wear exclusively online through Myntra’s website and mobile app. Simply browse, select, and enjoy huge savings!

Is the sale available for both men and women? Yes, absolutely! Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale has exciting offers on winter wear for both men and women, so you can shop for yourself or update your loved one’s wardrobe too.

What discounts can I expect during the sale? You can enjoy 70% off on a wide range of winter wear for both men and women, including jackets, sweaters, boots, and accessories.

