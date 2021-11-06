Navya Naveli Nanda pumps up her beauty in pale pink chikankari ghagra choli

Lehengas or ghagras are perfect for any Indian festival or wedding event and as it is currently the season of both, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, was seen pumping up her beauty in pale pink chikankari ghagra choli this Diwali. Redefining ethereal beauty, the 24-year-old raised the bar of ethnic fashion goals.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two pictures that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a sneak peek of her sartorial festive celebrations. The pictures featured Navya donning a soothing pale pink designer soft chikankari ghagra choli that was embellished with sequins, threadwork and zari work ornamentation.

The choli came with quarter sleeves and a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. It was teamed with a high-waist heavily embroidered floor length ghagra that too was embellished with sequins, threadwork and zari work ornamentation along the border.

Navya layered it with a matching dupatta to complete the ethnic attire. Accessorising her look with a set of silver bangles, a wine diamond neckpiece and a pair of wine diamond earrings, Navya rounded off the ethnic look with a tiny bindi.

Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Navya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Navya looked drop dead gorgeous and captioned the pictures only with emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who boast of infusing Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage with European tailored silhouette. On another note, the sartorial styles of Navya Naveli Nanda are becoming the talk of Tinsel Town for always being a notch smarter and her pictures from her latest photoshoot are no different. If you are searching for the perfect styles to steal the limelight on different occasions, let Navya sort your fashion woes with her chic looks.

