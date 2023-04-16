Neha Dhupia's black and white striped saree is a stylish ode to retro glamour

Neha Dhupia is a fashion icon in her own right, with an impeccable sense of style that sets trends and turns heads. Her love for chic and trendy ethnic dresses, as well as oversized pantsuits, is evident in every fashion photoshoot she shares with her fans. From casual dresses to ethnic ensembles, Neha can do it all, and her fashion diaries on Instagram are a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Her fans can't get enough of her fashion snippets, as she continues to raise the bar and keep us all on our toes. Neha Dhupia's sunny saree look is the ultimate summer fashion inspiration(Instagram/@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia has done it again with her latest fashion choice - a stunning zebra-striped pattern saree that is a must-have this summer season. Keep scrolling for all the juicy fashion details, as Neha proves once again that she is a style queen who knows how to turn heads and set trends. (Also read: Neha Dhupia's jaw-dropping look in thigh-slit dress and jacket makes Soha Ali Khan say 'Uff': All pics inside )

Neha Dhupia's saree look is the ultimate summer fashion inspiration:

Fans of Neha Dhupia were treated to a delightful Sunday surprise when the actress shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, captioned "Sunny shiny saree Sundays in…". The breathtaking saree she wore was sourced from the fashion brand Pooja Bagaria and styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma. The pleated satin base of the saree featured bold black and white stripes, while the border was adorned with vibrant yellow contrasting colours, adding a pop of colour and an extra touch of glamour to Neha's look. To complete the look, she paired the saree with a matching black and white striped blouse, giving off an effortlessly chic vibe.

Neha proved that less is definitely more with her minimal makeup look that perfectly complemented her stunning saree. With nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, and defined eyebrows, Neha's eyes were the centre of attention, while her contoured cheeks and nude lipstick added a touch of elegance to her look. To complete her flawless appearance, Neha styled her hair in a neat bun and added a bold statement with large gold hoop earrings. If you're looking for the ultimate summer fashion inspiration, Neha Dhupia's sunny saree look is definitely one to bookmark!