New to the gym and not sure what to wear? Here's a beginners' guide to dressing comfortably for your workout

Your first day at the gym can feel intimidating, especially when you’re still figuring out the exercises. Add the pressure of finding the right workout outfit, and the whole experience can feel even more stressful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mahi Mohan, Sawsee Athleisure, shared a quick guide on how you can pick the right workout wear as a beginner in the gym.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Tight or loose? How to pick the right gym wear for your workout without compromising comfort

Keep it simple

As a beginner in the gym Mahi advises you to keep your first few outfits really simple. Mahi highlighted that you don’t need to have your entire gym wardrobe figured out before you’ve even figured out your workout routine. Start with pieces that feel good on, are easy to move in and make you feel comfortable walking into the gym. You’ll naturally figure out what you like as you go. You can go with a simple pair of leggings and a T-shirt that keeps you comfortable.

A breathable tank top is a good place to start

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You can pick a comfortable and cotton based tank top for a relaxed and effortless feel while still looking put together. Consider fabrics like bamboo and cotton blended with a hint of lycra which makes it soft, stretchy and really comfortable against the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can pick a comfortable and cotton based tank top for a relaxed and effortless feel while still looking put together. Consider fabrics like bamboo and cotton blended with a hint of lycra which makes it soft, stretchy and really comfortable against the skin. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Consider fabrics like bamboo and cotton blended with a hint of lycra which makes it soft, stretchy and really comfortable against the skin.

Bamboo also has natural cooling properties so it’s a great option when you’re working up a sweat. “I love pieces like this for someone new to the gym because you can wear the tank on its own for your workout or layer it over a sports bra or under a jacket if you’re not quite ready to feel too exposed. It also doesn’t scream gym wear so you can easily keep it on when you’re heading out afterwards,” said Mahi.

Your leggings should support you, not squeeze you

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For bottoms you can pick sleek, streamlined fit leggings that feel soft and lightweight on the body so you don’t feel like you’re being squeezed into your workout clothes. Go with the curved waistband types of leggings that offer a flattering fit. “And I wouldn’t worry too much about getting it “right”. Your first few gym sessions are already going to involve figuring out the machines, finding your favourite exercises and getting comfortable in the space,” explained Mahi.

For bottoms you can pick sleek, streamlined fit leggings that feel soft and lightweight on the body.

Your outfit should make that easier, not give you something else to think about. Wear things that let you move, feel like yourself and eventually forget about what you’re wearing altogether. That’s usually when you know you’ve found the right gym clothes.