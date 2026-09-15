28-year-old gym owner shot dead in south Delhi, cops inspect family feud link

A 28-year-old gym owner was shot dead outside his gym in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Monday morning, with police suspecting that the killing was the latest in a two-year-old property feud between two families that has already left two others dead. Investigators estimated that around 80 rounds had been fired, while his autopsy later showed that 69 bullets had struck him. (Reuters/Representational)

Police identified the victim as Vijay Kumar, and said he was allegedly called out of his gym around 10am and shot multiple times by two helmeted men who arrived on a motorcycle. Police said nearly 15 rounds were fired before the assailants fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said Kumar sustained fatal injuries. “A case has been registered on charges of murder and multiple teams have been formed to nab the suspects,” he said.

Police suspect Kumar’s murder is linked to a feud that began in 2024 between Deepak Lohiya and Arun Lohiya, residents of the same neighbourhood in Aya Nagar, over ownership of a piece of land.

However, later on Monday, police said a post allegedly by Himanshu Bhau gang was circulating online claiming responsibility for the murder. The claim is yet to be investigated.

A panchayat later settled the dispute, but animosity between the two sides continued, an officer said.

According to police, Arun allegedly assaulted Deepak in April 2024, leaving him with multiple fractures. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Arun.

The rivalry turned fatal on May 15, 2025, when Arun was shot dead near Chhatarpur Metro Station while returning from a court hearing with his father, Ramveer Lohiya. Police alleged that Deepak, Yogesh and Vijay’s younger brother Ajay Kumar fired more than 20 rounds at Arun. The three were arrested the following month.

Six months later, on November 30, Deepak’s father Ratan Lal Lohiya, a dairy owner, was gunned down near his home. Police said assailants arriving in at least two cars opened indiscriminate fire at him around 6am.

Investigators estimated that around 80 rounds had been fired, while his autopsy later showed that 69 bullets had struck him.

In January, police arrested Kamal Adhana, 41, and Narender alias Nittu, 39, alleged hitmen of the Neeraj Faridpuria-Randeep Bhati gang, in connection with the killing.

Police said Adhana, Arun’s maternal uncle, had pledged during his nephew’s cremation to avenge his death by killing a member of Deepak’s family.

Police are now investigating whether Monday’s killing was another act of retaliation in the same feud.

Vijay’s wife Ritu said he had left home for the gym around 5am and she last spoke to him around 8.30am.

“Someone called him outside the gym and, while he was still on the steps, two men wearing helmets fired multiple rounds. For the last two years, I apprehended this, but I had faith that nothing would happen to my husband because he was not a party to this enmity,” she said.

Vijay’s uncle Narendra Loomar, 52, said the feud had devastated the family. “One of my nephews is in jail and another has been murdered. The eldest brother has a permanent injury in his leg and can barely work,” he said.