South African delegate loses ₹3 lakh in Delhi cab; police track down cash, return it minutes before flight
The police said quick coordination among personnel helped locate the cab and retrieve the cash in time for the delegate to continue his journey.
A South African delegate got his cash back just minutes before leaving Delhi after police traced the cab in which he had accidentally left around ₹3 lakh in Indian and US currency, officials said on Monday.
A team from Barakhamba Road police station tracked down the vehicle and recovered the money, which was returned to the delegate around 30 minutes before his scheduled flight, Delhi Police said.
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The police said quick coordination among personnel helped locate the cab and retrieve the cash in time for the delegate to continue his journey.
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"Team of @DCPNewDelhi PS Barakhamba Road swiftly traced a cab and recovered approximately ₹3 lakh in Indian & US currency left behind by a South African delegate. Through coordination, the cash was recovered & handed over to the delegate just 30 minutes before his scheduled flight. A timely effort ensuring a safe recovery and a smooth departure from India," the Delhi Police said on Monday in a post on X.
Delhi cop removed from BRICS duty
A Delhi police constable wearing a BRICS summit 2026 identity card was put under departmental enquiry after videos of him showing his weapons and locations went viral on social media.
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Police said the man was posting on Instagram about his firearms and recording videos from his security posts for the last couple of days, which was flagged by many users.
The video sparked criticism online and viewers questioning the appropriateness of posting such footage during a high-security international event.
“A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. He is also likely to be suspended from duties. He is posted in Bangladeshi cell where officials conduct raids and or gather information against illegally staying foreign citizens”, officers said on Sunday.
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