Chakra Horoscope Today, October 4, 2026: A new understanding may help you see someone or something differently

October 4 brings themes of confidence, emotional renewal, discernment, acceptance and release. Some signs may feel drawn toward creativity and passion, while others could be navigating insecurity or questioning their abilities. Reflection and solitude may create useful space for a fresh emotional chapter, but there is also a reminder not to confuse recharging with withdrawal. Several signs may be asked to recognize when a chapter has reached completion without allowing complacency to limit further growth.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Passion brings creativity, desire and renewed motivation. Follow what genuinely excites you, but channel that intensity into something constructive.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice gentle hip movements while chanting VAM.

What to eat or drink: Mango, oranges, pumpkin, or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian for passion, creativity, and motivation.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Insecurity may cause you to question your abilities or compare yourself with others. Return to your own strengths instead of seeking constant external reassurance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and take ten deep breaths while visualizing golden light.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, chickpeas, or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence and grounded self-belief.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Heart Chakra Isolation can create useful space for reflection, while renewal suggests that you are ready for a fresh emotional chapter. Choose solitude as a way to recharge, not withdraw.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a quiet walk alone while practicing slow, heart-centered breathing.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, green apples, sweet potato, or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for renewal and emotional balance.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra Completion shows that something has reached an important stage, while complacency asks you not to stop growing simply because a goal has been achieved.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend a few minutes in gratitude meditation, then visualize golden light around your solar plexus.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, coconut water, corn, or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for clarity and conscious progress.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Vanity can make external approval feel more important than inner confidence. Let your sense of worth come from who you are and what you genuinely value.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand tall and breathe deeply into your abdomen while repeating RAM.

What to eat or drink: Pineapple, yellow peppers, oats, or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine for balanced confidence and self-worth.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Discovery brings curiosity and new understanding. Something you learn today may change how you see a person, situation, or possibility.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes journaling your observations and first impressions.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, grapes, purple cabbage, or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for intuition and discovery.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Heart Chakras Trickery calls for discernment, while forgiveness encourages you not to remain emotionally attached to what has hurt you. See clearly, then choose peace.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your brow and one over your heart while taking slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, avocado, leafy greens, or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for discernment and emotional clarity.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Balance asks you to create harmony between your emotions, responsibilities, and personal needs. Avoid extremes and give equal attention to what your inner and outer worlds require.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice slow heart-centered breathing for five minutes.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, kiwi, avocado, or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade for harmony and emotional balance.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Acceptance allows you to stop fighting what cannot be changed. When you make peace with the present, you create more emotional space for what comes next.

Chakra balancing practice: Repeat, “I accept what is and trust my next step,” while taking slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Green apples, cucumber, spinach, or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for acceptance and emotional softness.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Bittersweet feelings and gratitude can coexist. Honor what is ending or changing while appreciating the lessons, people, and experiences that shaped you.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one thing you are releasing and three things you are grateful for.

What to eat or drink: Berries, avocado, leafy greens, or hibiscus tea.

Crystal remedy: Moonstone for emotional transitions and inner calm.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Dissipating energy suggests that something is gradually losing its hold. Allow outdated expectations or attachments to fade instead of trying to preserve them.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and imagine releasing tension with every exhale.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, figs, dates, or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite for energetic clearing and release.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Solar Plexus Chakras Rejection may feel discouraging, but abundance reminds you that one closed door does not define your possibilities. Protect your self-worth while remaining open to new opportunities.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus while breathing slowly.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, bananas, chickpeas, or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite for confidence, resilience, and an abundance mindset.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)