New Year, new resolutions: Crush your gym goals with workout wear that works as hard as you do

There’s something increasingly inspiring about the word “resolution,” isn’t it? It’s like a yearly ritual where we promise ourselves to do better and be better. A resolution can involve a variety of things such as picking up a new hobby, drinking more water, or finally getting rid of that pile of clothes in your wardrobe. They are like the confetti of New Year traditions and are essential to kick off the year with a fresh, positive vibe. And to be honest, they give us an excuse to feel extra motivated for at least the first two weeks of January! New Year resolutions? Slay your gym goals in style(Pexels)

If your New Year’s resolution is to channel your inner fitness guru and hit the gym, you’re not alone. The gym is the ultimate stage for turning those non-existent muscles into sculpted masterpieces, one squat at a time. Be it turning those cuts into elusive abs or a dream of lifting weights without breaking a sweat in the first 10 seconds, there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing your hard work pay off.

However, gyming without the right workout wear is like trying to cook without a spatula, it’s just unnecessarily messy. The right clothes not only makes you look like you mean business but also helps you feel more confident and ready to tackle that treadmill. And when your leggings don’t roll down during squats? That’s called ‘peak gym bliss’. So before you take on those gym resolutions and start plotting your “fitfluencer” journey, let’s talk about workout essentials. From sweat-wicking tops to those comfy yet sassy joggers, the right workout wear can level up your gym game. Because if you’re going to lift, run, or plank your way into the New Year, you might as well look the part while doing it.

Workout wear for men:

T-shirts:

Who says you can't go to the gym and impress at the same time? Keep it cool and chic with breathable tees that’ll have you looking sharp from warm-up to cooldown. Go for bold colours or minimalist prints to match your vibe.

Shorts and track pants:

Flex your moves with shorts that don’t restrict and track pants that are as chill as your gym playlist. These will never restrict your movement and will ensure maximum comfort and flexibility while making those gains.

Tracksuits:

Don’t want to deal with the stress of coordinating tees with pants/shorts? Then tracksuits should be your thing! Take your workout style to the next level with tracksuits that scream style, and also be worn for after-gym socialising sessions.

Sports shoes:

Built for performance and designed to make every step, sprint, or jump feel effortless. These sports shoes are ideal for running on the treadmill like a pro or on those much-dreaded leg workout days.

Workout wear for women:

T-shirts and tops:

Ace the workout look with trendy tops that are breathable, comfy, and cut perfectly to keep you looking stylish while you sweat it out. Layer them up or wear them solo, they’re your perfect partner for all kinds of workouts.

Shorts and tights:

Squat-proof, stretch-proof, and confidence-boosting, these workout bottoms move with you, not against you. They are your best friend when it comes to hitting the gym. Also, you can always opt for fun patterns or bold colours to let your personality shine.

Tracksuits:

From the gym to coffee dates, tracksuits are your ultimate wear-anywhere outfit. They save you from the hassle of looking for separate clothing items and are comfy, cosy and oh-so-stylish.

Sports shoes:

Make every step count with kicks that support your squats and your style. Who says you can’t be sporty and chic together? Pick a pair that complements your vibe and takes your look to the next level.

If you’re hitting the gym for those abs or just looking to amp up your workout vibe, the right workout wear makes all the difference. So, follow that hitting-the-gym New Year’s resolution to a T with comfy tees, snug tights, versatile tracksuits, and performance-packed shoes.

New Year resolutions: Workout wear to stay fit FAQs What should I look for in good workout wear? Choose breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you cool and dry. Look for a comfortable fit that allows free movement, and opt for durable materials that can handle intense workouts.

Are tracksuits good for workouts or just casual wear? Tracksuits are versatile! They’re great for warm-ups, cool-downs, and light exercises. Plus, they double as stylish athleisure wear for casual outings. Choose one with breathable fabric for maximum comfort.

What’s the difference between workout tights and regular leggings? Workout tights are made from moisture-wicking, stretchable fabric that supports your movements and keeps you dry during workouts. Regular leggings may not provide the same durability or flexibility needed for intense exercise.

Can I wear regular shoes to the gym? It’s best to invest in proper sports shoes designed for workouts. They provide the right support, cushioning, and grip for gym activities, reducing the risk of injury and improving performance.

