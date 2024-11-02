Best workout clothes for women: Activewear from Nike, Adidas, and Puma for every fitness enthusiast

In every fitness journey, the best workout clothes are essential, not just for performance but also for motivation. There’s something compelling about slipping into an outfit and feeling strong, confident, and ready to take on the world. These activewear pieces work beyond functionality- they're a part of your drive, helping you feel and look amazing. Whether you're killing it on the HIIT workout, taking a soothing yoga class, or pounding the pavement for a run, we've got the best activewear for every situation. Best Workout Clothes

From the innovative designs of Nike to the iconic styles of Adidas and Puma, this collection features activewear that blends style, comfort, and performance. Lace up your shoes, put on your favourite playlist, and prepare to embrace fitness with clothes that don't just follow your movements; they elevate them.

Keep reading to discover the

Best Workout Clothes for Women: Top 10 Activewear Picks

that will truly improve efficiency and make you look like you are ready for any and every challenge. From moisture-wicking leggings to sports bras offering high support, such workout clothes have been designed to meet the demands of rigorous use by every fitness enthusiast who does not give up.

Check out our top picks in best workout clothes for women below:

The Nike Universa Women Medium-Support High-Waisted Pockets Tights have been engineered to provide you with optimum comfort during a workout. The high-waist design features an extra-wide waistband that prevents any rolling, slipping, or gaping for a secure fit and an extra-smooth silhouette. Wick away sweat with the Dri-FIT technology; these tights keep you dry even in the midst of intense sessions. Seamless side pockets let you carry small essentials without discomfort. The squat-proof InfinaSmooth fabric ensures maximum durability so that you can move freely, whether training, running, or lounging. These leggings are designed to be worn repeatedly and washed by machines, making them your perfect everyday fitness wear.

The high-waisted design provides better support and prevents slippage.

Dri-FIT technology keeps you dry and comfortable by wicking moisture away.

Seamless side pockets offer storage for essentials without bulk.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Performance tees or crop tops for a sleek gym look. Loose tops that might obscure the waistband detailing. Nike running shoes for seamless athletic performance. Formal footwear that mismatches the activewear aesthetic.

Push your limits with the ADIDAS AZ L CR TEE Printed Aeroready Crop Top, a high-performance top designed for runners. Featuring AEROREADY technology, it ensures you stay cool and dry whether you're training or racing. This sleeveless, crop-length top is crafted from lightweight fabric to prevent distractions, allowing unrestricted movement. The fitted design stays in place with the help of an elastic band at the waist. A bold typography print at the back adds a sporty edge, while the reflective detailing enhances visibility during night runs. Whether you’re hitting the track or the gym, this crop top is optimised for speed and style.

AEROREADY technology wicks sweat away, keeping you cool and confident.

Lightweight, breathable material designed for high-performance activities.

An elasticated waist ensures a snug, secure fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with High-waisted running shorts or leggings for a sleek look. Loose bottoms that might clash with the crop top’s fitted design. Reflective running shoes for added safety during night runs. Heavy jewellery that could interfere with movement.

Designed to offer maximum support during intense workouts, the Puma Abstract Printed Ultraform Bra combines performance and style seamlessly. Featuring dryCELL technology, it wicks moisture from your body, keeping you dry throughout your training. The light padding shapes and supports, while the racerback design ensures mobility during high-impact activities. Made with at least 20% recycled material, this bra also reflects a step towards sustainability. The seamless cups look smooth, and the hook-and-eye back closure offers a customised fit. With its bold print and high-performance fabric, this bra is perfect for running, yoga, or gym sessions.

Key Features

dryCELL technology keeps sweat away for enhanced comfort.

Lightly padded with seamless cups for smooth shaping.

Racerback design provides flexibility and support for high-impact activities.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Matching running shorts or leggings for a coordinated workout set. Non-athletic bottoms that undermine the sporty look. Lightweight training jackets for outdoor sessions.

Stay cool and comfortable with the Reebok Ri French Terry Sports Shorts, ideal for gym sessions and casual outings. Crafted from a soft cotton and recycled polyester blend, these mid-rise shorts offer breathable comfort with a sustainable twist. The drawstring closure ensures a customised fit, while the two side pockets provide room to stash your essentials. The brand logo detailing adds a subtle, sporty edge. These shorts are designed for everyday wear, whether you're hitting the gym, going for a jog, or lounging at home.

French Terry fabric ensures lightweight breathability and comfort.

Mid-rise fit with an adjustable drawstring for a perfect fit.

Two pockets to store essentials like keys or phones.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A cropped sweatshirt or a fitted tank for a casual sporty look. Heavy jackets that clash with the light fabric. Running shoes for an athletic vibe. Formal footwear, which contrasts with the relaxed style.

Elevate your workout with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Blue Capri Tights, which are specially crafted to keep you fresh and comfortable. The mid-rise capri tights feature RAPID-DRY technology for the absorption of moisture in order to keep you cool and dry during intense activities. The tights resist odour since they are infused with N9 pure silver treatment, making them ideal for all-day wear. Made with a unique blend of polyester and elastane, the leggings stretch out effortlessly with your every movement. Further, it features an elasticated waistband that offers a snug fit, and the capri length is stitched up in such a way that it offers style. These tights can perfectly be used for yoga, running, or gym workouts.

Key Features

RAPID-DRY technology wicks moisture and keeps you comfortable.

Anti-microbial finish with N9 silver treatment for odour resistance.

Mid-rise, capri-length design for a trendy activewear look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Printed training tees or tank tops for a stylish gym ensemble. Heavy outerwear that diminishes the sporty appeal. Lightweight sneakers for added comfort during workouts. Formal shoes or sandals that don't match the fitness vibe.

Elevate your workout wardrobe with the H&M Zip-Through Sports Jacket in SoftMove, designed for ultimate performance and comfort. This innovative material is made of DryMove functional fabric that wicks moisture most efficiently, leaving you completely dry during even the toughest exercise. The lightweight SoftMove material naturally provides excellent freedom of movement, which makes it more than suitable for multiple activities. This slim-fit jacket features a stand-up collar, a full zip front with an anti-chafe chin guard, and two zipped side pockets for secure storage. The extra-long sleeves are also provided with thumbholes at the cuffs that give you an edge. It is just the ideal blend of style and functionality if one is going to the gym or for a casual day out.

Key Features

Moisture-wicking DryMove fabric keeps you dry and comfortable.

Lightweight SoftMove material offers flexibility and ease of movement.

Extra-long sleeves with thumbholes provide added warmth and coverage.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Breathable workout tops for a cohesive, active look. Heavy outerwear that may hinder movement. Jogging pants or leggings for a complete athletic ensemble. Casual footwear that doesn’t complement the sporty aesthetic.

Step up your fitness game with the CULT Women Graphic Print Active Tights, designed to combine style and functionality seamlessly. It features a high-rise design that provides an elasticated waistband slip-on closure for movement during any workout. Its breathable material promotes better airflow and moisture-wicking properties to help you stay dry and comfortable. Forget tights that shift around the waist and or compress you with the dreaded camel toe - these tights hit right at your waist, providing a flattering silhouette as you go about your activities. Be it the gym, running, or lounging around, these versatile, comfortable fit tights will see you through the challenges of active living.

Key Features

High-rise design offers added support and comfort.

Breathable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps you feeling fresh.

Tailored to eliminate waist slippage and camel toe compression.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A graphic tee or a fitted sports bra for a stylish workout outfit. Oversized tops that may cover the stylish waistband. Trendy sneakers to complete your activewear look. Heavy leggings that restrict movement and breathability.

Unleash your style and comfort with the Soie Women Mid Rise Knee Length Cycling Shorts. Made with soft polyamide, these knee-length shorts are designed for function and flair, completing your activewear array. Crafted from soft polyamide fabric, they provide a comfortable fit that minimises skin irritation caused by thigh abrasion. There is a concealed waist elastic design that locks in the shorts securely when moving around. Ideal for pairing up with your favourite dresses or skirts, these cycling shorts add style without the practicality you need to get through the day.

Key Features

Soft polyamide fabric ensures comfort without irritation.

Concealed waist elastic for a secure and flattering fit.

The knee-length design provides coverage and versatility.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Long dresses or skirts for a chic layered look. Tight-fitting bottoms that could lead to discomfort. Casual tees for a laid-back weekend outfit. Heavy fabrics that don’t allow for easy movement.

Stay stylish and comfortable during your workouts with the OFF LIMITS Women Black & Grey Colorblocked Tracksuit. This trendy ensemble consists of a sleeveless long-sleeved sweatshirt along with matching joggers, both designed for warmth as well as mobility. A cuddly hood, long sleeves, and a zip closure for interchangeable ventilation accompany the black and grey colour-blocked sweatshirt. The joggers are mid-rise with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure to fit perfectly, regardless of body type. The tracksuit comes in the polyester-elastane blend, making it durable for workouts or casual outings. It allows you to move freely yet carries on an effortlessly chic look.

Key Features

The colour-blocked design adds a fashionable touch to your activewear.

The zip closure on the sweatshirt provides adjustable comfort.

Elasticated waistband on joggers ensures a secure fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Classic trainers for an easy athletic look. Heavier outerwear could overshadow the tracksuit’s sleek design. A fitted tank top for a layered workout ensemble. Formal shoes that clash with the casual vibe.

Achieve ultimate support and comfort with the UNDER ARMOUR Infinity Covered Low Lightly Padded Organic Workout Bra. The solid green bra features a stylish round neckline and is crafted from a soft knitted cotton blend, offering a lightweight feel that moves with you. This bra has been designed with medium coverage and lightly padded cups for shape and support without compromising comfort. Therefore, with the slip-on closure for a snug fit and the regular straps to support stabilisation in whatever activity you will be performing. It is made from sustainable materials that will be the perfect choice for the conscious consumer.

Lightly padded cups provide comfort and shape.

The slip-on design allows for easy wear and removal.

Made with organic materials for an eco-friendly option.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with High-waisted leggings for a complete active look. Heavy padding bras that could add bulk. Sports tanks for a trendy layered outfit. Non-breathable materials that may cause discomfort during workouts.

Things to consider when choosing workout clothes

When choosing the best workout clothes for women, consider the following:

Fabric

A good selection of fabric will ensure comfort and performance during exercise. Moisture-wicking and breathable materials would be great. They could be in the form of polyester blends or specialised fabrics called Dri-FIT or Coolmax. These effectively draw sweat off your skin, thereby ensuring you do not overheat and that your body is dry even as you work out intensely. Furthermore, the breathable fabric provides for airflow that does not cause overheating or any distress. This is a top criterion for choosing the best workout clothes for women.

Fit

The fit of your workout clothes significantly impacts your ability to move freely and comfortably. Clothes that fit snugly yet stretchable allow for a good range of motion when running or doing aerobics. There are styles featuring stretch waistbands, articulated seams, and ergonomic cuts to create the movement of an athlete's body.

Durability

When investing in workout clothes, consider their durability and longevity. The fabrics used should withstand repeated washing and be able to take on the rigours of your workout routine while still retaining their shape, elasticity, or colour. Look for reinforced seams, quality stitching, and resistant materials that can endure wear and tear. Durable workout clothes give you more value for longer periods and make sure you have reliable gear for all your fitness activities.

Elevate your fitness journey with the right activewear

No matter your fitness goals, whether it’s running a marathon, mastering a yoga pose, or setting a new PR at the gym—your workout clothes play a vital role. Investing in high-quality activewear from top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma ensures you’re comfortable, motivated, and ready to give it your all. This curated list offers the best workout clothes for every type of fitness enthusiast. With moisture-wicking fabrics, flexible fits, and trendy designs, you no longer have to compromise between style and performance. So, head over to Myntra, grab your favourites, and gear up to sweat it out in the most fashionable way possible!

Similar articles for you:

Best Fossil watch: 10 stylish and affordable Fossil watches for men and women

Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own

9 Best G Shock watches for men: Rugged, reliable, and ready for adventure

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Workout Clothes for Women How do I choose the right size for workout clothes? Check the size chart provided by the brand, focusing on measurements for the bust, waist, and hips. Look for fabrics with stretch for a more forgiving fit.

How often should I replace workout clothes? Replace workout clothes once they lose elasticity or show signs of wear, such as pilling or fraying. Buying the best workout clothes ensures their long-term usability.

What’s the best fabric for workout clothes? Polyester, nylon, and spandex blends are ideal for workout clothes due to their moisture-wicking properties, breathability, and stretch. Cotton can absorb sweat, which might feel heavy during intense activities, so it’s better suited for light exercises like yoga or walking.

How can I maintain the quality of my activewear? Always wash your workout clothes in cold water, preferably on a gentle cycle, and air-dry them to maintain their elasticity and prevent fabric damage. Avoid using fabric softeners, as they can clog moisture-wicking fibres.

Are high-waist leggings better for workouts? High-waist leggings offer better support and coverage during exercises, making them ideal for activities like yoga, weight training, or running, as they stay in place and enhance comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.