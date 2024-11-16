Stay active in style with the best activewear for women - Premium options from Puma and Reebok

What’s your refreshing physical routine every morning? Running outdoors, practising yoga, or hitting the gym - your comfort makes all the difference. The right choice of activewear will make you comfortable and performance-ready for every stretch. With the best activewear for women, it not only supports your moves but also makes a style statement. Sports wear for women

If you think of what makes activewear ideal - flexibility and quality come into play. For this shopping, the best activewear for women from premium brands is ideal. Puma and Reebok, the two giants in fitness fashions, help you push yourself further in staying fit. From moisture-wicking fabrics to fine stretchability, every piece in these brands caters to every woman’s workout needs.

Let’s explore the best activewear for women from Puma and Reebok to stay stylishly active during your workout. Explore our recommendations and make sure you get these amazing pieces on Myntra to amp up your daily workout sessions.

Explore the best activewear for women on Myntra

Brands like Puma and Reebok offer a wide range of designs, materials, and fits in their activewear. They ensure that you look as good as you feel. Start by diving into their amusing collection.

Puma - For best performance and style in simple quest

Your quest for the best activewear for women is now easy with Puma. Here’s a look at their impressive collection.

Unleash your workout energy by adhering to this training T-shirt as the best activewear for women. Sweat and moisture are the dominant disturbances during your workout. It's now well-handled with this T-shirt’s Dry Cell technology. This advancement effectively wicks away the moisture and lets you stay dry and cool all through your exercises. With the regular fit style, you can wear it comfortably without being too tight or loose. The stylish yet ergonomic parts of this T-shirt are its crew neck and flexible fabric. Also, your hand stretches are not restricted by its short sleeves. It remains lightweight to ease your exercises without heaviness.

Fabric Polyester Material Care Machine wash Suitable Occasion Sports, Yoga and Exercise

No more struggles during your squats with these training tights. Any extreme stretch is now possible with these tights’ polyester flexibility. Thoughtfully constructed to your ankle length, you can comfortably use it. Also, there’s no need to roll up your tights while wearing your shoes. The most stylish part of these tights is their printed look all over the fabric, making them suitable for any pairing tops. With their high waist style, these tights stay snugly and comfortably on your waist, even during intense workouts. Also, their elasticated waistband lets you wear them on and off easily when you’re hurrying to your gym.

Fabric Polyester Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Yoga and Exercise

Looking for style and performance boosting in one apparel? This crop-fitted top from Puma is one of the best activewear for women. Adorning the blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane, your stretches are easier and more comfortable with this top. The knitted style of this fabric lets the sweat absorb easily during your intense workouts. Specially designed to comfort your workout moves, this top features a crop-fitted style. With its round neck and wide sleeveless pattern, you can now confidently do hand stretches or lift weights without any restrictions. For a snug fit, this top features a broad underband, making it an ideal choice of activewear.

Fabric Nylon, Polyester, and Elastane Material Care Machine wash Suitable Occasion Sports and Gym sessions

A versatile and best activewear for women is this sweatshirt. Your gym routine or a casual day out - this sweatshirt suits both occasions. Being a stylish addition to your activewear collection, this sweatshirt gives you a pink look with a solid pattern. Your jogging time during winter is now easy with its long sleeves and functional hood. With adjustable drawstrings for the hood, you can effortlessly tighten or loosen it during chill mornings. The broad ribbed hem and the cuff give you comfortable wear without rolling up. With the kangaroo pockets on the front, you can stuff your hands for warmth during the cold season.

Fabric Cotton and Polyester Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Casual and Jogging

To stay comfortable and stylish in your workout looks, wear a tracksuit that gives you a complete set of the best activewear for women. Accompanying a solid jacket and tights, this tracksuit lets you easily transition from gym sessions to casual coffee time. Adorning the thoughtful Dry Cell technology, this tracksuit effectively absorbs sweat. You can carry on your workouts in a cool and dry feel. Its polyester fabric offers you fine flexibility, allowing you to stretch and sprint with ease. The jacket features an easily accessible zip closure so you can zip it full and leave it to your neck based on your stylish preference.

Fabric Polyester Material Care Machine wash Suitable Occasion Jogging and Casual Exercises

Reebok - One-stop destination for all your activewear

When looking for the best activewear for women beyond functional apparel, look no further than Reebok. Here are a few of the brand's top pieces to ease your search:

Start your workout session with the best activewear for women - Reebok ankle-length tights. If you prefer for an apparel that exhibits both style and performance, these tights are the right choice. The comfortable fit of these tights lets you easily stretch your yoga moves or gym exercises without tightening the knee pit. There’s no need to worry about disturbing heights of your bottom that flow below your feet. Their ankle-length model resolves that constraint. With their high-rise style and elasticated waistband, these tights remain comfortably on your waist, and you need not adjust the waist to fit in between your exercises.

Fabric Polyester and Elastane Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Gym and Yoga

Stay stylish during your active sessions with this cotton T-shirt from Reebok. Your extended training is now cool and effective with this T-shirt’s cotton fabric. Embracing a knitted model, this T-shirt easily absorbs excessive sweat while remaining soft on your skin. Also, its length is suitable for your intense workouts. You can stay free from suffocating tightness with the regular fit of this top. With short sleeves and a round neck, you can perfectly enjoy your intense moves without restrictions. The graphic prints on this T-shirt make it even more stylish, making it the best activewear for women.

Fabric Cotton Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Yoga and Regular Exercises

Your active apparel wardrobe is incomplete without the addition of this tank top. Being one of the best activewear for women, this tank top provides you with a comfortable fabric. While giving you maximum mobility, the fabric also lets you wear breathable clothing for a long time. If you think of what makes this top more stylish, it is its V-neck model with a collar. Its sleeveless design and racerback model ensure your freedom of movement. Also, the knitted type of the fabric gives you the fine stretchability on every move. Its slip-on closure allows you to easily wear it.

Fabric Cotton and Elastane Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Sports and Workouts

When you want to have an easy transition right after your gym session to any casual outing, this sweatshirt makes the best activewear for women. Its solid black look gives you versatile wear without compromising its style. The blend of cotton and polyester fabric gives this sweatshirt a comfortable and flexible usage. Your jogging during cold climates is easy with its long sleeves and closed round neck. Exhibiting a ribbed finish in the hem and the cuffs, this sweatshirt stays in place even during your heavy workouts. The bright print of the Reebok logo speaks out the brand’s commitment to its perfection.

Fabric Cotton and Polyester Material Care Machine Wash Suitable Occasion Casual and Jogging

If you are searching for an ideal bottom to pair with any of your best activewear for women, these track pants will be perfect. Embracing a soft cotton finish, these trackpants remain smooth on your skin and offer breathable wear. Designed in a slim-fit model, these pants remain stylish while also offering a snug fit without extreme tightening. Also, your leg exercises are finely complemented by the stretchability offered by these trackpants. Provided with an elasticated waistband and an additional inner drawstring, it’s easy to wear and also stays firm on your waist. The presence of two side pockets improves the functionality of these pants, which allows them to hold small items during your workout.

Fabric Cotton and Elastane Material Care Machine wash Suitable Occasion Sports, Yoga and Workouts

Your quest for the best activewear for women is easily satisfied by shopping these renowned brands: Puma and Reebok. You can effortlessly elevate your workout wardrobe with ideal collections of activewear from these brands. Whether you're running, practising yoga, or hitting the gym, their activewear makes all the difference. So, gear up your purchase with Puma and Reebok now!

Frequently Asked Questions: Stay Active in Style with the Best Activewear for Women Which materials suit women’s activewear best? Activewear for women should be made from moisture-wicking fabrics such as polyester, nylon, and spandex. These materials keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during workouts.

What is the benefit of opting for activewear for a workout? High-performance fabrics of activewear keep you dry, while well-designed fits offer support and freedom of movement, making every workout more effective.

Is activewear common in both yoga and gym? Yes, activewear is designed to be versatile for both yoga and gym workouts. Look for pieces that offer flexibility, breathability, and support, like stretchy leggings and moisture-wicking tops.

Can I use activewear for a casual day out? Yes, with its trendy designs and comfortable fit, pieces like leggings, athleisure tops, and hoodies work well for running errands or meeting friends.

How can I maintain my activewear for women? To keep your activewear in top condition, wash it in cold water, avoid fabric softeners, and air dry to maintain its elasticity and prevent wear and tear.

