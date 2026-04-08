Nita Ambani's elegance shines in pink silk suit and diamond jewels as offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

For her temple visit, Nita Ambani picked a rani pink suit from her stunning Indian wear collection. Though the Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her exquisite sarees – from designer wear to couture and handwoven masterpieces by Indian craftsmen – her pink suit did not disappoint.

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Nita Ambani visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer her prayers to the goddess Kamakhya on Tuesday. The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation visited the temple with her mother, Purnima Dalal. They were seen seeking the goddess's blessings. The videos of her visit were shared widely on social media.

The rani pink ensemble features a kurta with a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves with slits, a relaxed flowy silhouette, and slits on the side. She paired the kurta with matching straight-fit pants with a flared design and a hem embroidered with gold brocade.

The styling She rounded off the traditional look by draping a dupatta on her shoulders. The organza silk dupatta is adorned with brocade gold embroidery along the borders and gold thread embroidery throughout.

For jewels, she styled the simply elegant ensemble with dainty diamond jewels, including a multi-carat cocktail ring and statement diamond earrings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy mauve pink lips for the glam.

Nita Ambani's temple visit Maa Kamakhya, or Kameswari, is the renowned Goddess of Desire, whose famous shrine is located in Guwahati. It is considered the most sacred and the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas on earth.

Nita Ambani, who arrived with her security entourage, visited the temple and performed the necessary rituals with the guidance of the temple priests. In the video, she was seen praying to the goddess, talking with the priests, performing rituals, and greeting devotees present at the temple.

Who is Nita Ambani? Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.