Nita Ambani's elegance shines in pink silk suit and diamond jewels as offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati
Nita Ambani visited Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati with her mother to seek blessings. She wore a rani pink suit and accessorised with diamond jewellery.
Nita Ambani visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer her prayers to the goddess Kamakhya on Tuesday. The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation visited the temple with her mother, Purnima Dalal. They were seen seeking the goddess's blessings. The videos of her visit were shared widely on social media.
Also Read | Nita Ambani with a young Isha Ambani looks ever elegant in old unseen video years before the spotlight. Watch
What Nita Ambani wore
For her temple visit, Nita Ambani picked a rani pink suit from her stunning Indian wear collection. Though the Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her exquisite sarees – from designer wear to couture and handwoven masterpieces by Indian craftsmen – her pink suit did not disappoint.
The rani pink ensemble features a kurta with a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves with slits, a relaxed flowy silhouette, and slits on the side. She paired the kurta with matching straight-fit pants with a flared design and a hem embroidered with gold brocade.
The styling
She rounded off the traditional look by draping a dupatta on her shoulders. The organza silk dupatta is adorned with brocade gold embroidery along the borders and gold thread embroidery throughout.
For jewels, she styled the simply elegant ensemble with dainty diamond jewels, including a multi-carat cocktail ring and statement diamond earrings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy mauve pink lips for the glam.
Nita Ambani's temple visit
Maa Kamakhya, or Kameswari, is the renowned Goddess of Desire, whose famous shrine is located in Guwahati. It is considered the most sacred and the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas on earth.
Nita Ambani, who arrived with her security entourage, visited the temple and performed the necessary rituals with the guidance of the temple priests. In the video, she was seen praying to the goddess, talking with the priests, performing rituals, and greeting devotees present at the temple.
Who is Nita Ambani?
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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