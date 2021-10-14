Nushrratt Bharuccha goes shirtless to sizzle only in a denim Kimono jacket

We are a fan of a good denim look and Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha treated our fashion eyes with her latest set of sizzling pictures in a denim Kimono jacket. Truly a ‘Dream Girl’, the diva gave denim jacket a Japanese-inspired twist and her viral pictures in a shirtless denim Kimono jacket look are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures that showed her flaunting a flirty silhouette and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning an upcycled Denim Kimono jacket that came with three-quarter sleeves and was held at the waist with a fastening tie that came in contrasting bright red and black stripes.

Featuring long collars and a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor, the jacket ended just above Nushrratt's thighs to flaunt her sexy long legs. Completing her attire with a pair of red heels, Nushrratt left her luscious soft curly tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle.

Accessorising her look with a chain-lined neckpiece and a statement gold necklace from Jewellery By Avni Gujral, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with a dab of bold red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, pink glittery eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Nushrratt raised the heat instantly and left fans on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Can’t Stand Me? Ok, I’ll Sit! (sic).”

The denim Kimono jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer Aniket Satam’s women clothing boutique, Pink Porcupines, that boasts of affordable everyday styles with a unique and trendy flair. Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Nidhi Jeswani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter