Nushrratt Bharuccha lays fashion cues to be summer ready in backless co-ord set and we are smitten

All that our wardrobe needs this summer are bold colours, geometric prints, timeless classics and power co-ords and tapping into the fashion trend is Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who laid style cues on how to be summer ready in a backless co-ord set. The diva is fashion goals when it comes to taking the loungewear from our home to the airport in style and her latest look in the abstract print backless co-ord set is perfect summer wardrobe inspiration.

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures that showed her raising the heat as she put her sartorial foot forward for a photoshoot. The pictures featured her donning a cowl neckline top that came in corset style and was tied behind her back with delicate straps.

The sunny pyramid reversible top was teamed with a pair of matching elastic trousers that came in teal blue base and sported purple, orange, yellow and other shades prints all over. Leaving her soft curly tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Nushrratt accessorised her look with funky bracelets and a pair of earrings by Ritika Sachdeva.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nushrratt set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures with lyrics of a viral song.

The ensemble is credited to Indian clothing brand, Spicy Mustard, that boasts of handmade and homegrown style for everyone. Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Nidhi Jeswani.

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.