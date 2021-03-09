Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale
Christian Dior gave Little Red Riding Hood an edgy makeover for its latest collection on Monday, as it filled the runway with hooded capes and recreated a moonlit scene under the glinting chandeliers of the Versailles palace's Hall of Mirrors.
With restrictions on travel and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LVMH-owned Dior skipped its traditional catwalk show for an online version filmed in the chateau outside Paris and called "Disturbing Beauty".
The camera followed dancers performing at night in the mist-filled grounds, before zooming in on the looks paraded by models in the 17th century palace, as they strutted in and out of the shadows.
In Dior's dark fairy tale, which featured black leather dresses with puff sleeves, princess-style tulle gowns and velvet coats among the winter styles, gone are the damsels in distress waiting to be rescued.
"I am not obsessed with the idea of a princess. Each woman wants to play (a) different character, with different clothes, to be one moment a soldier, then a princess," designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said in a interview.
ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Christian Dior gives fairy tales edgy makeover for latest fashion show
Chiuri - who has sought to stamp an overt feminist stance on her designs - said she had wanted to rethink the reading of tales as coming of age stories.
"These women are not waiting for a prince but more going the world to realise themselves," she said. "I think women are better when they build their life with their own hands and not to wait on someone to help them."
Nods to the past in the collection ranged from the leopard print the brand's founder Christian Dior introduced in 1947, to a vivid red colour he used to give a look a kick and the iconic cannage motif on quilted jackets.
Other looks included trousers with golden thread paired with a short jacket in shearling, pinafore dresses in broderie anglaise and aviator looks.
Dior virtually ushered viewers into Versailles' most famous room at a time when France's cultural institutions remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Versailles' finances have suffered as ticket sales tumble.
In the sumptuous hall, the brand added mirrors covered in wax and prickly spines, designed by Italian artist Silvia Giambrone and adding to the edgy atmosphere. Paris Fashion Week runs until March 10.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari's Formula One pulls up on fashion lane with Armani clothing deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week: Chanel parties it up in ski salopettes for fashion week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginie Viard takes her girl gang clubbing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, ₹3.8 lakh Dior bag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari owner makes a statement with Christian Louboutin high heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The 80s track suit is having a moment in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy aces flowy vibrant silhouette in green A-line Jaipuri crepe kurta set
- Mouni Roy shows how to give the Spring wardrobe a fresh makeover and her latest pictures in a Jaipuri print green A-line crepe kurta-pants with net dupatta are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor gives sensual twist to high street in corset top, blazer dress
- Janhvi Kapoor offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge at Roohi promotions in a rose print corset top and hot pink corset blazer dress and we are bookmarking both of these looks to add a sensual and seductive vibe to our summer closet, without burning a hole in our pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants
- Aditi Rao Hydari sets mercury soaring with her sizzling look in a white gathered top with smock detail and a pair of carpet print pants that are ravishing enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall’s fringe fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schoolgirl chic meets gothic fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress
- ‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox