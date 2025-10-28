Pakistani actor Mahira Khan responds to facelift rumours, blames makeup artist for her 'snatched look' at Lahore event

Amid speculation about her changed look after she attended a promotional event alongside Fawad Khan in Lahore to promote their upcoming film Neelofar, Mahira Khan has denied getting a facelift or any other cosmetic procedures. The Pakistani actor attributed her recent look to a makeup experiment gone wrong, specifically a failed eyebrow lift technique used by her makeup artist to give her a 'snatched look'. Also read | Cosmetologist breaks down celebrity filler craze: From baby botox to ‘pillow face’ and preventive aesthetics Mahira Khan has addressed rumours about her changed look, attributing it to a makeup experiment gone wrong, not cosmetic procedures. (Instagram/ Mahira Khan)

Mahira Khan denies facelift, cosmetic touch-ups

After a couple of days of speculation, Mahira decided to address the facelift rumours herself. As per an October 27 Instagram post by Niche Lifestyle, in a video shared on Instagram Stories, Mahira humorously addressed the rumours, saying, “I have recently come back from Lahore, and I'm hearing that people are saying I have gone through an eyebrow lift. Should I show you my eyebrow-lifting talent?”

In the video, she also demonstrated her eyebrow-lifting ability to prove that her recent look was indeed due to a makeup technique. Take a look:

Mahira Khan shares the real reason behind 'snatched look'

Mahira reportedly also responded directly to an X user who criticised her recent appearance and shared that her changed look was due to a failed makeup technique. In a response to a critical comment, she wrote: “Thank you for the love, but why would I do a facelift right now (not that I’m judging anyone who would or has). My makeup artist did some hair-lift things to give a ‘snatched look’ — in two parts. And it wasn’t done right. Anyhow… lesson learnt. Moving on. Lots of love.”

Want a snatched look with a well-defined jawline? In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon and medical director at DHI India, revealed four ways to sculpt a snatched look without surgery. Click here to know what he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.