Parineeti Chopra’s new mom glow shines through as she steps out in a dreamy ivory dress; it can be yours for this price

What truly set the look apart was its exquisite detailing. The dress was adorned with handcrafted 3D floral appliqués and delicate beadwork, thoughtfully placed to enhance its texture and dimension. Rendered in a serene blue tone, the floral motifs created a striking contrast against the ivory base, evoking the charm of fine porcelain art and classic toile-inspired patterns.

For the event, Parineeti wore an ivory dress crafted in lightweight organza, featuring a structured A-line silhouette that perfectly balanced softness with sculpted elegance. The design was elevated with dramatic kimono sleeves that added volume and fluid movement, while the deep V-neckline brought in a touch of modern allure. The sheer, airy fabric lent the ensemble an ethereal quality, allowing the silhouette to feel both graceful and stylish.

Parineeti Chopra recently turned heads at an event, radiating a fresh mom glow in a pretty midi dress. The 37-year-old actor, who welcomed her son Neer in October 2025, is gradually returning to the spotlight with public appearances and polished fashion moments, from elegant dresses to chic co-ord sets. In her latest outing, she once again showcased her style finesse, offering plenty of inspiration for fashion lovers. Let’s decode her look and take some style lessons from her wardrobe choices. (Also read: Step inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s peaceful Delhi home surrounded by nature and soulful Indian decor )

How much her outfit cost If you loved Parineeti’s dress and are wondering how much it costs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her outfit is from the shelves of the label Pankaj & Nidhi and comes with a price tag of ₹38,000.

To complete her look, Parineeti opted for understated accessories that complemented her outfit. She wore diamond stud earrings, a few rings, and a slim silver bracelet, keeping the focus on the dress. A pair of nude pump heels finished the look.

She kept her makeup subtle with nude eyeshadow, mascara, flushed cheeks, a soft highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look, with the rest left open for a polished look.

About Parineeti Chopra Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in May 2023, attended by close friends and family. Two years later, the couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen in Talaash, directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. It is set to release on Netflix later this year and marks Parineeti’s return to acting after embracing motherhood.