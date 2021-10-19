Pooja Hedge, in classic white shirt and denims, is cuteness overloaded

Pooja Hedge is an absolute diva when it comes to fashion. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and setting higher standards of fashion for us.

Pooja’s Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from her photoshoots and other fashionable attires and they make way right to our heart. Snippets of her recent fashion photoshoot also made its way on her Instagram profile and we can’t help but drool at how perfect she looks.

Pooja keeps treating her Instagram family once in a while with her pictures. Be it a traditional attire or a casual Western one, Pooja always manages to put her best sartorial foot forward and make any attire look better. On Tuesday, she did it again.

On Tuesday, Pooja shared a sneak peek from her fashion photoshoot where she can be seen looking the epitome of cuteness as she posed for the cameras. She opted for a classic white shirt and teamed it with a pair of denims. The short-sleeved white shirt sits perfectly with the comfortable and loose distressed denims. Take a look at her picture here:

Pooja opted for a no makeup look to complement her attire. Assisted by hair stylist Suhas Shinde and makeup artist Kajol Mulani, Pooja chose a dab of nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows and contoured face and a shade of soft pink lipstick and posed for the picture.

Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Pooja wore her hair in a loose bun in the back and left the end of the strands to fall on the top of her head, giving her look a more casual vibe. Pooja is not liking the beginning of the week, her caption states that. She just wrote the name of the weekday and added a sad emoticon to it.

