Pooja Hegde's 2k striped pyjamas are perfect for cosying up in winters and looking chic: Pics inside

Actor Pooja Hegde has always amazed the fashion police with her style choices. The star knows how to make a statement even with simple ensembles, whether she is on the carpet or just chilling at home. However, her steal-worthy collection of casual fits always manages to steal our hearts.

Recently, Pooja chilled at her home on Christmas morning. She took to Instagram to post pictures from her celebrations with family and captioned it, "Christmas mornings [Christmas tree emojis] #home." The photos show her sitting on a chair, dressed in printed pyjamas, in front of a decorated tree and opening her gifts.

If you loved Pooja's pyjama set for the festive photoshoot, then you are not alone. It is a perfect look for cosying up in winters inside our blankets with a cup of hot chocolate and a book. So, in case you want to add this set to your collection, we found the price for you. But, more on that later.

Pooja's ensemble features a long-sleeved shirt and bottoms in softly draping satin and red and white striped pattern. The blouse has notch lapels, buttons down the front and an open chest pocket. As for the pants, they come with a regular waist and wide, straight legs.

Pooja Hegde wearing striped pyjamas.

Pooja teamed the striped pyjama set with minimal accessories, including shiny stone-adorned rings and ear studs. The Radhe Shyam actor left her super silky locks open in a side parting, and for glam, she opted for glowing skin and a no-makeup look.

Coming back to the ensemble, the striped satin pyjama set is from the fast-fashion label H&M. The outfit is worth ₹2,299. However, it is available at a discount of ₹1,839.

The H&M Satin Pyjamas. (hm.com)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja is going to star next in Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas. She also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

