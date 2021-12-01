Pooja Hegde slays beachwear style at Maldives in bandeau top, breezy trousers

The French word ‘bandeau’ is commonly referred in the fashion world as a clothing that is usually worn over as a top and are similar to a tube top only narrower and giving us a crash course in styling them is Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde. Flaunting the sultry ensemble during her Maldives trip this year, Pooja was seen setting us yearning for balmy days and breezy beach getaways.

Needless to say, her throwback pictures from the Maldives in a sultry chocolate brown bandeau-style top with easy breezy trousers is beachwear fashion goals for sunbathers. Slaying the beachwear style at the island nations, Pooja shared two pictures of her sizzling look and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

The pictures featured the diva donning a chocolate brown-coloured bandeau-style top that came with a knotted front detail to add to the oomph factor and is the perfect thing to bring on a beach vacation. Pooja teamed it with a pair of wide-legged white trousers that sported crochet pockets on either leg and rust coloured floral motifs all over.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down in side-parted hairstyle and swept on one-side, Pooja accessorised her look with a shell neckpiece, a chunky bracelet, a few finger rings and a pair of sunglasses. Completing her attire with a pair of beige footwear from The Cai Store, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick and a dewy makeup look.

The bandeau-style top is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The top originally costs $50 or ₹3,746 approximately on their sustainable designer website.

Pooja Hegde's bandeau-style top from Ookioh(ookioh.com)

Pooja Hegde was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

