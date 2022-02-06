Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slays maternity fashion in mini denim dress worth 13k: Pics inside

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is the latest celebrity in the film industry to slay the maternity fashion game like a pro. The star is pregnant with her first child. After she and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, confirmed the news on social media, the star dropped several back-to-back glamorous looks in dreamy ensembles. One of her latest posts show Kajal in a mini denim dress, and we love it.

Kajal took to Instagram on February 4 to post a photo of herself in a denim dress fit for the hot summer days. The photoshoot is from Kajal's visit to Dubai, and she captioned the post, "#vacaystateofmind." She also shared images from the same shoot on her Instagram stories. If you also loved the star's look in the ensemble, then you are not alone. We even found the price details in case you wish to include the look in your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kajal's mini-length outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label, MellowDrama. It is called the Maria Oversize Denim Dress and is available on the brand's website. The ensemble is worth ₹13,400.

The Maria Oversize Denim Dress. (mellowdrama.co.in)

Coming to the design details, Kajal's washed denim dress features frayed denim tapes detailing at the front, an oversized silhouette, a front opening with snap silver metal buttons, and a balloon fit at the bottom hem. The collared ensemble also features full sleeves, which the star folded to give a casual touch.

Kajal Aggarwal in a denim mini dress.

Kajal wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a sleek bracelet, rings, a choker necklace and chunky white lace-up sneakers in white shade. The star left her super-silky black tresses open in a centre-parting, and for the glam, she chose her favourite picks - nude lip shade, glowing skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Denim mini dresses are a perfect look for the hot summer days when you want to make a statement with minimum effort. This balloon hem dress is a great fit for mom-to-be, as it screams effortless and comfy fashion. What do you think of this look?

Meanwhile, Kajal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had confirmed her pregnancy with a New Year post. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.