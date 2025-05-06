Pregnant Rihanna arrives fashionably late, closes Met Gala in powerful pantsuit look. See pics

It is not over until Rihanna shuts it down! Rihanna made sure to have the 2025 Met Gala steps all to herself as she was one of the last celebrities to arrive at the biggest fashion event of the year. The singer debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet in a gorgeous tailored outfit designed by Marc Jacobs. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh serves Punjabi royalty at Met Gala 2025, makes head turn in Maharaja look. See pics) Rihanna poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.(REUTERS)

Rihanna arrives at Met Gala

Rihanna wore a suit-styled dress, which had the bodice fitted in separately as per the size of the baby bump. Meanwhile, the upper part of the blazer was folded back from the hip and styled behind. A dramatic wide-brimmed hat made the look complete. As per a report in Cosmopolitan, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala around 10 PM, and “had the Met Gala steps all to herself.”

Rihanna attends the gala. (AP)

Rihanna is pregnant with her third child with husband A$AP Rocky, who is this year's co-chair at the Met Gala.

About the announcement

A$AP Rocky reacted to the pregnancy announcement and told to AP, “It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.'”

Rihanna shares both of her sons with partner A$AP Rocky. She welcomed her first child in May 2022 and named him RZA, and her second was born in August 2023, named Riot.

The Met Gala event this year celebrates the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.