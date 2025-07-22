From timeless classics to cutting-edge smartwatches, Titan’s latest price drop has something for every wrist and every vibe. If you’re after boardroom sophistication, weekend-ready ruggedness, or tech-packed timepieces; this list of 8 Titan watches will help you score serious style at slashed prices. Price drop on Titan watches: Top 8 picks for you to have the ultimate arm candy(Pexels)

Top 8 Titan watches to get now at low prices!

Turn up the power with this all-black multifunction watch from Titan’s Workwear series. With a bold black metal strap and a sleek black dial, this timepiece is made for professionals who mean business. The multifunction display gives added practicality, and the rugged yet refined design makes it a versatile option for office or evening wear.

Best for: Corporate warriors with an edge.

Step away from boring basics with this earthy and elegant Titan Workwear watch. Featuring a unique hunter green dial paired with an olive green leather strap, it offers a refreshing colour story while maintaining a classic analog layout. Understated yet stylish, it’s a great pick for modern men who love muted sophistication.

Best for: Creative professionals and off-duty styling.

A statement-maker without being loud, this Titan Neo watch features a rich blue dial that pops against a durable leather strap. The minimal analog interface is easy to read and adds a touch of elegance to everyday outfits. Great for gifting or for upgrading your own daily wear game.

Best for: Casual days, dates, and dinners.

Style meets innovation in this stunning rose gold Titan Crest smartwatch. With BT calling, AI morning briefs, a rotating crown, and advanced health tracking, it’s the perfect fusion of fashion and functionality. The vibrant 1.43” AMOLED display delivers crisp visuals, while the rose gold mesh strap makes it look like jewellery.

Best for: Tech-savvy fashionistas.

Minimalist, monochrome, and effortlessly sleek—this black-on-black Titan Minimals watch is made for those who believe less is more. Featuring a clean date display and robust metal strap, it blends utility with understated elegance.

Best for: Minimalist style lovers and monochrome outfits.

Titan Celestor packs serious punch in a sleek beige frame. With built-in GPS, AI voice assistant, water resistance, and over 100 sports modes, this smartwatch is designed for active lives. The AMOLED screen is crisp, the aluminium case feels premium, and the health intelligence features keep you in sync with your wellness goals.

Best for: Fitness freaks and feature-seekers.

This Titan Karishma classic never goes out of style. With a polished silver metal strap and a sharp black dial, it’s timeless, reliable, and incredibly affordable—especially at its new price! A great starter watch or everyday staple.

Best for: Everyday wear and timeless appeal.

A smartwatch that looks nothing like one—Titan Evoke features a rich brown strap and classic circular dial with a 1.43” AMOLED display that hides advanced tech under a luxurious look. With 1000 nits brightness, 200+ watch faces, stress tracking, BT calling, and mood monitoring—it’s everything your wrist could want.

Best for: High-end smart meets heritage design lovers.

Price drop on Titan watches: Top 8 picks for you to have the ultimate arm candy: FAQs Are Titan watches water-resistant? Yes, many Titan watches (especially the smart and workwear series) offer varying degrees of water resistance. Please check individual product descriptions for specific resistance levels (e.g., 3 ATM, 5 ATM).

What kind of warranty do Titan watches come with? Titan watches typically come with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, covering manufacturing defects. Always check the warranty card or product page for confirmation.

Can I wear Titan watches for formal as well as casual occasions? Absolutely. Titan’s analog workwear collection is ideal for formal wear, while smartwatches and casual dial options are perfect for off-duty and everyday styling.

Do Titan smartwatches support Bluetooth calling and health tracking? Yes. Models like the Titan Crest, Evoke, and Celestor come with Bluetooth calling, AI assistants, and advanced health tracking features like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress monitoring, and even mood tracking.

