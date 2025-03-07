Menu Explore
Which of Princess Diana's jewels did Meghan Markle inherit after marrying Prince Harry? Jewellery influencer reveals

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 07, 2025 08:37 AM IST

Meghan Markle inherited many pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection after marrying Prince Harry. Let's take a look at what she got.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. The couple subsequently quit their royal duties and moved to California two years later. After her marriage, the Suits actor inherited Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana's jewels.

Meghan Markle wears the Cartier tank watch she inherited from Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle wears the Cartier tank watch she inherited from Princess Diana.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's massive emerald necklace for Oscars stuns internet: 'She's got the royal jewels'

Now, jewellery influencer Julia Chafe, who became quite popular after she covered all the jewels worn by celebrities and prominent figures during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, is sharing what all Meghan inherited from her mother-in-law.

Jewels Meghan Markle inherited from Princess Diana

Julia revealed some of the jewels Meghan inherited from Princess Diana in the video, which she shared with the caption, “Jewels Passed Down to #MeghanMarkle from #PrincessDiana 💎👑 #WithLoveMeghan.”

In the video, the first piece of jewellery Julia revealed was the iconic Aquamarine ring Meghan wore for her reception with the gorgeous Givenchy dress. The ring is rumoured to have been worth USD 90,000 (approximately 78,40,753). Diana famously wore the emerald-cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997.

Meghan also inherited the side stones, which were added to her engagement ring by Prince Harry, from Princess Diana's collection. Other jewels she got from Diana's collection are her butterfly earrings, a gold bracelet, a tennis bracelet, and a Cartier tank watch, which she wears in her new With Love, Meghan show on Netflix.

About Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is an actor who is known most for her role in Suits. She began dating Harry in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date, and they were first revealed as a couple in October 2016. During their high-speed, long-distance courtship, Harry and Meghan spent time together at each other’s respective homes in London and Toronto, where Markle filmed Suits.

The couple got married in May 2018. They have two children, a son Archie, 5, and a daughter Lilibet, 3.

