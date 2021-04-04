Priyanka Chopra in 1.3 lakh white mini dress gives a twist to summer fashion

Priyanka Chopra has been slaying the sartorial game since she made her debut in Bollywood. The actor is a global fashion icon who turns even a casual stroll on the streets of London and New York into a red carpet moment. From rocking sweaters made by her mother to bringing sunshine to our gloomy days in bright dresses, the actor is a true sartorial genius. Priyanka was the first actor to decode the Work From Home look which was all about professional on top and casual on bottoms. Take one look at her Instagram and you will know what we are talking about.

Even for a recent advertisement shoot, Priyanka donned a beautiful number that we think is a great all-day summer dress. The ivory piece featured a high neck and non-stretch slubbed weave. The corded mini dress also had bauble trim and a ruffled hem with buttons. The dress was adorned with long blouson sleeves with elongated zip cuffs and sheer details in the centre that added extra character to the piece.

For the shoot, Priyanka was seen donning a statement look with bright pink geometric eyeshadow which was teamed with a little bit of blush, glossy nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She tied her hair in a tight bun and left the front flicks open framing her face. To accessorise the dress, the actor chose a pair of hoop earrings and completed the look with black booties.

The dress that Priyanka can be seen donning during the shoot is from the shelves of the high-end brand Zimmermann. Even though the dress is out of stock on the main website, you can still order it from other websites like shopbop and it will cost you ₹1,28,411 (USD 1750).

Priyanka Chopra's dress is worth ₹1.3 lakh(shopbop.com)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her her upcoming films which include Text For You and Matrix 4. She is also shooting for her web series Citadel, in London at the moment.

